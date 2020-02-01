Budget 2020: Govt to sell stake in LIC through IPO, says Sitharaman

The Centre on Saturday proposed to sell part of its holding in Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC) through an Initial Public Offering. This was announced by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman during her Budget speech.

"Government proposes to sell part of its holding in Life Insurance Corporation by way of Initial Public Offering," Sitharaman said during her Budget speech that lasted mopre than 2.5 hours.

The listing of LIC is part of the government's disinvestment initiative. The government has set a divestment target of Rs 2.1 lakh crore for FY21 compared with Rs 1.05 lakh crore target for the ongoing financial year.

Sitharaman did not give details about how much share the government will sell. The government owns the entire 100% stake in the company.

As Sitharaman announced the listing of India's largest insurer which owns over 70% of the market share, it angered opposition members of Lok Sabha who raised the noise level during her Budget speech.

The company manages assets of more than Rs 31.11 lakh crore and has a market value of Rs 28.74 lakh crore.

Its income in 2018-19 was around Rs 560,784 crore in 2018-19.

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman presented the Union Budget 2020 on Friday. As the Indian economy faces one of the worst slowdowns in the country, the Finance Minister announced various steps to spur growth.

