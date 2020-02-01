Budget 2020: Govt received Rs 11.77 lakh crore, spent Rs 21.09 lakh crore till Dec 2019 - Highlights of monthly account

The Government of India on Friday published the monthly account of up to the month of December 2019 ahead of the Union Budget 2020.

Official data showed that the government's fiscal deficit touched 132.4% of the full-year target at December-end mainly due to slower pace of revenue collections.

The data was released a day before Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman to present Union Budget 2020.

In actual terms, the fiscal deficit or gap between expenditure and revenue was Rs 9,31,725 crore, the data released by the Controller General of Accounts (CGA) showed.

The government aims to restrict the gap at 3.3% of the GDP or Rs 7,03,760 crore in the year ending March 2020.The deficit was 112.4% of 2018-19 Budget Estimate (BE) in the corresponding period.

According to the CGA, the government's revenue receipts were Rs 11.46 lakh crore or 58.4% of the 2019-20 BE. In the same period last fiscal, the collections were 62.8% of the BE.

The data further revealed that total expenditure was 75.7% of BE or Rs 21.09 lakh crore. During the corresponding period in 2018-19, the expenditure was 75% of the BE.

Of the total spending, the capital expenditure was 75.6% of the BE, higher than 70.6% of the estimates during the same period in 2018-19.

The Economic Survey on Friday made a case for relaxing the fiscal deficit target of 3.3% of GDP in view of the need to arrest the declining growth, estimated to touch an 11-year low of 5% in the current fiscal.

The Medium Term Fiscal Policy (MTFP) Statement presented with the Budget 2019-20, pegged the fiscal deficit target for 2019-20 at 3.3% of GDP, which was further expected to follow a gradual path of reduction and attain the targeted level of 3% of GDP in 2020-21, and continue at the same level in 2021-22.

In September 2019, the government decided to lower tax rate for corporates, taking an estimated hit of Rs 1.45 lakh crore on its revenue mobilisation.

Tax sops were intended to boost investment cycle in the face of slowing GDP growth, which dipped to a six-year low of 5% in the first quarter ended June.

It is widely expected that Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman will announce slew of measures to revive the slowing economic growth. The GDP growth is estimated to slow to an 11-year low of 5% during the current financial year ending March 2020.

The Economic Survey expects the growth to pick up during the next year. It has projected the GDP growth rate to be in the range of 6-6.5% in 2020-21.

Here is the highlights of the government's monthly account:

The Government of India has received Rs 11,77,922 crores (56.6% of corresponding Budget Estimate (BE) 19-20 of total receipts) up to December 2019 comprising Rs 9,04,944 crore tax revenue (net to Centre), Rs 2,41,953 crore of non-tax revenue and Rs 31,025 crore of non-debt capital receipts. Non-debt capital receipts consist of recovery of loans (Rs 12,925 crore) and disinvestment proceeds (Rs 18,100 crore).

Rs 4,76,113 crore has been transferred to state governments as devolution of share of taxes by Government of India up to this period which is Rs 10,738 crores lower than the previous year.

Total expenditure incurred by Government of India is Rs 21,09,647 crores (75.7% of corresponding BE 19-20), out of which Rs 18,54,125 crore is on revenue account and Rs 2,55,522 crore is on capital account. Out of the total revenue expenditure, Rs 4,24,314 crore is on account of interest payments and Rs 2,52,038 crore is on account of major subsidies.

(With PTI inputs)