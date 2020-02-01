Budget 2020: 148 km long Bengaluru Suburban Transport Project worth Rs 18,600 crore proposed

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Saturday (February 1) proposed certain measures to boost railways'infrastructure and optimisation of costs.

During the presentation of Union Budget 2020 in the Parliament, the FM enlisted the achievements of Railways within 100 days of the assumption of the current government.

The minister announced that four station re-development projects and operation of 150 passenger trains would be done through the PPP model, adding that more Tejas type trains will connect iconic tourist destinations. High-speed train between Mumbai to Ahmedabad would be actively pursued, she said.

Picture courtesy: PIB Twitter

Sitharam also said that the 148 km long Bengaluru Suburban transport project at a cost of Rs 18600 crore, would have fares on the metro model. She further added that the central government would provide 20% of equity and facilitate external assistance up to 60% of the project cost.

Large solar power capacity is also proposed to be set up alongside the rail tracks, on the land owned by the railways.

Aiming to build a seamless national cold supply chain for ‘perishables’, the FM also said that Indian Railways will set up a 'Krishi Rail' through PPP arrangements.

On the other hand, the FM said that accelerated development of highways will be undertaken. "This will include the development of 2500 km access control highways, 9000 km of economic corridors, 2000 km of coastal and land port roads and 2000 km of strategic highways. Delhi-Mumbai Expressway and two other packages to be completed by 2023. Chennai-Bengaluru Expressway will also be started. It is proposed to monetise at least 12 lots of highway bundles of over 6000 Km before 2024," she said.

Picture courtesy: PIB Twitter