Budget 2019: What's in it for women?

Presenting interim Budget 2019, Finance Minister Piyush Goyal on Friday announced the allocation of Rs 1330 crore for the Mission for Protection and Empowerment for Women.

This is an increase of Rs. 174 Crore over the Revised Estimates of 2018-19 for the Mission, the government said in a statement.

Goyal said the Prime Minister Narendra Modi's government, in the last 4.5 years, has taken several welfare initiatives for women.

The emphasis of the government has been to move from ‘women’s development’ to ‘women-led development’ during the last 4.5 years, he said.

Goyal said women have been the biggest beneficiaries of some of the schemes. For example, the minister said, the government provided 6 crore gas connections Ujjawala Yojana.

"The Government embarked upon the programme to deliver 8 crore free LPG connections under the Ujjawala Yojana. 6 crores connections have already been given and the remaining will get free gas connections by next year," Goyal said.

“Ujjwala is a remarkable success story of our Government programme, defined by a bold yet practical Vision of responsible and compassionate leadership”, the Finance Minister said.

He further added that More than 70% of the beneficiaries of Pradhan Mantri MUDRA Yojana are women who are getting affordable and collateral-free loans to start their own businesses. Under the Mudra scheme, the government has sanctioned 15.56 lakh loans amounting Rs 7.23 lakh crore, he added.

He said that the Modi government has also taken several steps to empower women, including the 'Pradhan Mantri Matritva Yojana' and providing 26 weeks of maternity leave.

These initiatives have provided financial support to women while empowering them to participate in work, the Finance Minister said.