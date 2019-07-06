Budget 2019: New Education Policy to bring institutes at par with global level

The target to make Indian economy into a 5 trillion economy cannot be realised in the absence of a robust human resource framework. The Union Budget's focus on skill enhancement and a new education policy is a step in this direction. The government's plan is to launch a 'Study in India' programme to attract foreign students in higher education - for which it has allocated Rs 400 crore in financial year 2020. This is expected to create more demand for student's housing.

The Budget also aims to fund more Indian educational institutes to ensure that they feature on the world rankings.

Senior Academician and Professor in Management Strategy from Bangalore AV Ramana has welcomed the move. He feels that currently we have some universities that are pockets of excellence and many others that are yet to meet global standards of learning.

"The National Institutional Ranking Framework(NIRF), National Assessment and Accreditation Council (NAAC) and other rankings will help institutions to become more competitive. This will lead to employable graduates coming out of them. Activities that bring them out of their lethargy will bring in better quality of academic delivery and faculty to deliver goods," opined Prof. Ramana.

There is also a renewed push on promoting quality higher education in the country. Among them include a National research foundation to fund, co-ordinate and promote research in the country. A new national educational policy to propose changes in school and higher education is also on the cards as well as a new higher education commission with a focus on higher autonomy.

Experts have welcomed the push that the Budget has rendered to skill enhancement.

"Just concept education is passe in current times," says Dr. Vishnu Magare, Pro-Vice Chancellor, S.N.D.T. Women's University. "Skills are not just those that you garner from skilled based courses. They have a lifelong impact on an individual. When we design curriculum it has to have a direction and a destination. It has to be outcome based and result oriented. Hence, I welcome the skill push in the budget," added Dr. Magare.

Educationists throughout the country have welcomed the push given to encourage foreign students.

Dr P Venkat Rangan, Vice Chancellor, Amrita Vishwa Vidyapeetham welcomed the introduction of a new education policy and the 'Study in India' programme for attracting foreign students. These decisions will give a major boost to the Indian education system and will catapult India into a global education hub. He said "the endeavour of the Government to focus on enhancing skills for the youth in areas such as Artificial intelligence, Big Data, Robotics is a much needed step in their careers and job prospects".

Samir Somaiya, President, Somaiya Vidyavihar "We applaud the FM's vision to see more Indian Education institutions figure in the top 200 of the world. We also appreciate her focus on having India become a hub for international students. At Somaiya Vidyavihar, we already welcome foreign students, and are dreaming of creating a world class University, that lives up to her expectations."