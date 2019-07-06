Budget 2019: Govt eyes fiscal deficit at 3.3%

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said on Friday that the government aims to cut the Fiscal Deficit Target (FDT) of the Gross Domestic Product (GDP) to 3.3% from the 3.4% estimated in the Interim Budget. FDT is the difference between the government's expenditure and revenue.

Considering a shortfall in revenues in 2018-19 and apprehensions about the economic slowdown impacting tax collections too, several experts and rating agencies have cast aspersions on the target set for the current financial year.

Moody's said India risks missing the 3.3% target if tax revenue falls short of the projection. Provisional actual figures for 2018-19, released by the Controller General of Accounts (CGA), suggest a shortfall of Rs 1.67 lakh crore in tax revenues. The government has, however, dismissed such apprehensions, saying it is realistic and achievable.

"The target for direct taxes has been raised only by 7.5% and indirect taxes by 15%," said finance secretary Subhash Chandra Garg. "These are very realistic targets and include effects of a hike in excise duty on petroleum products as well as income tax. On the expenditure side, it is more or less the same as the Interim Budget; there is an increase of only Rs 2,000 crore. All this put together gives us savings of Rs 6,000 crore compared to the Interim Budget, and brings down fiscal deficit from 3.4% to 3.3%."

He addressed concerns on borrowing, saying there is a reduction even there. "The full serviced bonds have been brought down from Rs 64,000 crore to Rs 57,000 crore. So the number is reasonable," he said.

The government will earn net Rs 25,000 crore from an increase in customs and excise duty, while surcharge on high net worth individuals will help it garner an additional Rs 12,000 crore this fiscal on the direct tax front. It will get another Rs 4,000 crore from extending the 25% corporate tax rate to companies with a turnover of Rs 400 crore, up from Rs 250 crore earlier.

Giving a break up of the additional revenue receipts, revenue secretary Ajay Bhushan Pandey said, "In our indirect tax proposal, we have increased duty on some items. At the same time, we have reduced customs duty on raw material and capital goods. So, if you see the net, estimated in the current financial year is around Rs 25,000 crore." Similarly, "on the direct tax side, we reduced the corporate tax rate and increased the tax rate for high net worth individuals. So, we expect a net increase of Rs 6,000 to 7,000 crore," Pandey added.

There is also an increase in estimated non-tax revenues on the back of better dividends."The government expects Rs 90,000 crore from the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) through an interim dividend," Garg said. Moreover, higher revenues from stake sale in public sector undertakings may also help shore up finances. The government has increased the target of raising funds through disinvestment to Rs 1.05 lakh crore for the current financial year, up from Rs 90,000 crore in the Interim Budget.

Meanwhile, Confederation of Indian Industries (CII) president Vikram Kirloskar has commended the government for sticking to the fiscal consolidation path underlined in the interim Budget. "Adherence to the fiscal consolidation path while providing the necessary boost to consumption, investment and special emphasis on agriculture and rural sector are steps in the right direction to take the economy to the $5 trillion mark," he said.