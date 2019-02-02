Budget 2019: Easing Pressure - Child protection sees highest increase

Headlines

Delhi University: First allotment list released, know how to check here

Seema Haider to star in Bollywood movie? Mumbai producer offers role to Pakistani woman amid spy allegations

Made in Heaven 2 trailer: Arjun, Sobhita's wedding drama returns; tackles issues like abuse, fairness obsession and more

Chandu Champion: Kartik Aaryan shares intense first look from Kabir Khan's film, says ‘proud to be playing a real hero'

All about Monu Manesar, Bajrang Dal leader in middle of communal violence in Nuh

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Delhi University: First allotment list released, know how to check here

Chandu Champion: Kartik Aaryan shares intense first look from Kabir Khan's film, says ‘proud to be playing a real hero'

Adhyayan Suman opens up on facing backlash for speaking against ex Kangana Ranaut: ‘People apologized to me after...'

Lung disease: 5 superfoods to fight Bronchitis

Ahead of Dream Girl 2, 10 Bollywood actors who played women on-screen 

7 drinks to lower cholesterol at home

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Viral Photos of the Day: Arjun Kapoor celebrates birthday with paps, Huma Qureshi raises fashion bar high

In pics: 5 times Nysa Devgn raised the temperature with her glam looks in Indian attire

In pics: Suhana Khan mesmerises netizens in white bodycon, actress latest photos go viral

Zee National Achievers' Award 2023: DMCL CEO in conversation with content creator Shubham Gaur

DNA test of the childhood of innocents in Manipur

DNA: 'Signs' found in the campus, what is the real 'history' of Gyanvapi?

Made in Heaven 2 trailer: Arjun, Sobhita's wedding drama returns; tackles issues like abuse, fairness obsession and more

Chandu Champion: Kartik Aaryan shares intense first look from Kabir Khan's film, says ‘proud to be playing a real hero'

Adhyayan Suman opens up on facing backlash for speaking against ex Kangana Ranaut: ‘People apologized to me after...'

HomeBusiness

Business

Budget 2019: Easing Pressure - Child protection sees highest increase

WCD allocation for Integrated Child Protection Services scheme saw a rise of Rs 575 crore in allocation

article-main
Latest News

Amrita Madhukalya

Updated: Feb 02, 2019, 05:00 AM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

The gender allocation in Budget 2019-20 saw an increase of Rs 4,856 crore, or 20 per cent, from the allocation in 2018-19. The total outlay of the women and child development ministry rose from Rs 24,309 crore in the revised estimates in 2018-19 to Rs 29,165 crore.

At an increase of Rs 575 crore, the Ministry of Women and Child Development (WCD) allocation for the Integrated Child Protection Services scheme saw the highest increase in allocation, with the umbrella ICDS scheme seeing an increase of Rs 4,500 crore in the coming financial year as compared to the budget allocation of 2018.

"Similarly, the budget of programme component of National Nutrition Mission has been increased by Rs 400 crore. Pradhan Mantri Matru Vandana Yojana was launched in October, 2017 ... the allocation under this scheme has been more than doubled from Rs 1,200 crore in revised estimates of 2018-19 to Rs 2,500 crore in budgetary estimates of 2019-20," stated a WCD release.

The Ujjwala scheme saw an increase of Rs 30 crore, the National Creche scheme an increase of Rs 20 crore, the Mahila Shakti Kendras scheme an increase of Rs 35 crore, and the budget for the widow's homes saw an increase of Rs 7 crore. The total budget under the Mission for Protection and Empowerment of Women increased from Rs 1,156 crore to Rs 1,330 crore.

However, budgetary think tank Centre for Budget and Governance Accountability (CBGA), in their analysis of the Gender Budget component said that while the government states that the protection and empowerment of women is a policy priority, allocation of schemes that address violence against women saw an overall decline.

"When we look at the allocations of key schemes to address violence against women, such as Swadhar Greh, Ujjwala, Women Helpline – they have witnessed a decline in the budget estimates of 2019-20. In Swadhar Greh, the allocation dropped from Rs 95 crores in 2018-19 budgetary estimates to Rs 50 crores in 2019-20 in budgetary estimates, a decline of 47 percent," said Samy. She added that another cause for worry was that the beneficiaries of the scheme, as per the Output-Outcome Budget 2018-19, stood only at 18,000.

Similarly, Samy added, the allocations for trafficking prevention scheme Ujjawala has been halved from Rs 60 crore is budgetary estimates of 2018-19 to Rs 30 crore in budgetary estimates in 2019-20. In addition the allocations for Women Helpline has reduced from Rs 29 crore in budgetary estimates of 2018-19 to Rs 18 crore in budgetary estimates of 2019-20 – a decline of 38 percent in outlays.

The National Mission for Empowerment of Women, too, witnessed a reduction from Rs 267 in budgetary estimates of 2018-19 to Rs 150 in budgetary estimates of 2019-20 – a 44 percent decline. The Support to Training and Employment Programme (STEP) scheme saw a 40 percent decline -- from Rs 5 crore in budgetary estimates in 2018-19 to Rs 3 crore in budgetary estimates of 2019-20.



AR Sindhu, general secretary of All India Federation of Anganwadi Workers and Helpers (AIFAWH) said that the proposal for 50% hike in the wages of anganwadi workers, promised in September 11, 2018, has not been implemented till date. The body is now taking out a protest rally in Delhi on February 25. "The budget does not mention anything about the pension for the anganwadi employees which the government has been promising since 2014. The Government stated in September 2017 that it is going to spent Rs.12,000cr for the increased allocation for the supplementary nutrition in the anganwadi centres, which means an additional Rs 6000 crore per year for nutrition. But neither the budget last year nor this year includes this allocation," Sindhu said in a statement.

Puja Marwaha, CEO at Child Rights and You said that while the Budget showed positive trends towards the vulnerable sections, it left out almost 40% of India's population comprising of its children. "It failed to address the expectations of the nation, as children were neither a part of the Budget Speech, nor were they visible anywhere in the 10 point vision for 2030,"said Marwaha.

RECOMMENDED STORIES

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

India Couture Week 2023: Sobhita Dhulipala and Ishaan Khatter burns the ramp in stunning ensembles

Dream Girl 2 new poster out: Ayushmann Khurrana introduces Ananya Panday as Pari

Mukesh Ambani-backed firm responds to layoff reports with billionaire’s mega integration plan underway

Meet bank manager’s son with net worth Rs 11500 crore who founded Rs 2,87,000 crore firm

Situation in Manipur 'very serious', govt not taking strong steps: Opposition MPs after visiting state

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Viral Photos of the Day: Arjun Kapoor celebrates birthday with paps, Huma Qureshi raises fashion bar high

In pics: 5 times Nysa Devgn raised the temperature with her glam looks in Indian attire

In pics: Suhana Khan mesmerises netizens in white bodycon, actress latest photos go viral

Janhvi Kapoor dazzles in shimmery gown with plunging neckline at Animal Ball, sexy photos go viral

Ishita Dutta's steamy photos flaunting baby bump in maternity shoot impresses netizens: 'Looking hot mom'

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

DNA Exclusive: Will Nitish Kumar’s latest flip-flop hurt BJP’s 2024 poll prospects?

MORE