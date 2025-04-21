BSNL’s move comes at a time when it has been expanding its 4G network and preparing to launch 5G services by next year.

In a move set to shake up India’s telecom market, state-run BSNL has launched a new service allowing customers to book a SIM card online and get it delivered to their doorstep within 90 minutes. This step comes as BSNL aims to compete with private giants Reliance Jio and Airtel.

Airtel, the second-largest telecom provider in India, already offers fast SIM delivery through its partnership with Blinkit, promising SIM cards in just 10 minutes in 16 major cities. Now, BSNL is entering the race with a similar doorstep delivery service as it pushes to attract more users.

Booking a BSNL 5G SIM online is simple. Customers need to visit https://prune.co.in, click on the "Buy SIM Card" option, and choose BSNL as the operator. After selecting a First Recharge Coupon (FRC) plan and entering personal details, the SIM card will be delivered and activated within 90 minutes following KYC verification.

BSNL’s move comes at a time when it has been expanding its 4G network and preparing to launch 5G services by next year. Since July last year, when private telecom companies like Jio and Airtel increased their mobile tariffs, BSNL has gained many new users looking for more affordable options.

In a statement made last year, BSNL said its 5G rollout is progressing quickly and is nearly ready for launch. The company also highlighted that its 5G development is focused on self-reliance, supporting Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s 'Aatmanirbhar Bharat' mission.

With this new doorstep delivery service, BSNL is clearly aiming to modernize its services and grab a larger share of the telecom market, challenging the dominance of Jio and Airtel.