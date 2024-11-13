This new service was introduced last month alongside the company's new logo and other facilities

Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited (BSNL) has launched its first fibre-based intranet TV service, called IFTV, in select regions of India. This new service was introduced last month alongside the company's new logo and other facilities. IFTV uses BSNL's fibre-to-the-home (FTTH) network to offer customers live TV with high-quality visuals and a Pay TV option.

The launch of IFTV follows BSNL’s national Wi-Fi roaming service, which allows customers to access high-speed internet at BSNL hotspots across the country, reducing data costs. Initially, the IFTV service will be available to customers in Madhya Pradesh and Tamil Nadu, offering over 500 live TV channels in high streaming quality.

#BSNL redefines home entertainment with IFTV – India’s First Fiber-Based Intranet TV Service! Access 500+ live channels and premium Pay TV content with crystal-clear streaming over BSNL’s FTTH network. Enjoy uninterrupted entertainment that doesn’t count against your data limit!… pic.twitter.com/ScCKSmlNWV — BSNL India (@BSNLCorporate) November 11, 2024

Unlike other live TV services from Reliance Jio and Bharti Airtel, BSNL’s IFTV service does not use up the customer's data quota. The data used for streaming will not be deducted from their FTTH pack and will be available with unlimited streaming.

BSNL also plans to support popular OTT platforms like Amazon Prime Video, Disney+ Hotstar, Netflix, YouTube, and ZEE5, along with offering gaming options. However, the IFTV service is currently only compatible with Android TVs running Android 10 or later. Customers can download the BSNL Live TV app from the Google Play Store.

To subscribe, BSNL customers can register through the BSNL Selfcare app. This launch builds on BSNL's earlier introduction of Internet Protocol Television (IPTV) and supports the company’s goals to provide secure, affordable, and reliable services.