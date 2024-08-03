BSNL set to provide 5G connection, know why its a challenge for Mukesh Ambani's Jio and Airtel

This collaboration marks a significant challenge to the current market leaders, promising more affordable options for consumers

A new wave is about to hit the Indian telecom industry, and it's coming from an unexpected contender. Recently, a social media campaign encouraged users to abandon the costly services of Reliance Jio and Airtel in favour of BSNL. The buzz intensified when BSNL announced its readiness to launch 5G services, a move poised to disrupt the market dynamics dominated by Jio and Airtel.

Government-owned BSNL has partnered with various startups and a consortium of companies to roll out its 5G services. This collaboration marks a significant challenge to the current market leaders, promising more affordable options for consumers. Until now, only Reliance Jio and Airtel have offered 5G in India, but BSNL's entry could alter the competitive landscape and potentially lead to a loss of customers for the telecom giants.

In the upcoming months, BSNL, in conjunction with these startups and companies, will initiate 5G trials. The primary focus will be on establishing private networks (CNPN), with BSNL providing the spectrum, infrastructure, and resources, while the partner companies handle service delivery. RK Bhatnagar, Director General of the Voice of Indian Communication Technology Enterprises (VoICE), stated, "BSNL will supply the spectrum, towers, and power supply, among other infrastructures. In return, we aim for a live 5G trial accessible to the general public."

BSNL has received trial proposals from numerous prominent Indian companies, including Tata Consultancy Services, Lekha Wireless, and Amantya Technologies, among others. These companies will explore various 5G-based services like voice, video, data, network slicing, Private Automatic Branch Exchange (PABX), and easy mobile communication.