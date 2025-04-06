The Department of Telecommunications (DoT) has allocated 5G spectrum worth Rs 61,000 crores to Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited (BSNL) to roll out the latest generation of telecom services.

The Department of Telecommunications (DoT) has allocated 5G spectrum worth Rs 61,000 crores to Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited (BSNL) to roll out the latest generation of telecom services.

As per a report by The Economic Times, citing officials, BSNL owns spectrum in premier bands including 700 MHz and 3300 MHz for 5G. By mid-2025, the state-run firms aims to kick off the services in Delhi.

The move is seen as a milestone in BSNL's financial and technological revival.

Moreover, the BSNL has been working on the establishment of towers in several parts of the national capital. It is expected that the firm will soon launch 5G services in other states as well.

Commitment to revive BSNL

Earlier this year, as per media reports, the central government approved an additional Rs 6,000 crores for BSNL for the expansion of its 4G network. In addition, nearly 3.22 lakh crores have been allocated to BSNL through various government packages, which underlines the centre's commitment to revive the public telecom sector.