This country once ruled half of the world, now is in 100% debt, here are other developed nations facing similar issue

Yet, the UK is not alone. Japan stands as the heavyweight champion of debt, with a staggering 250% of its GDP owed. The United States follows closely at 122%, while Greece, Singapore, and Italy also teeter above the 100% mark

In the heart of London, a shadow looms over the bustling streets: the UK’s debt has soared to an alarming 100% of its GDP, a stark reminder of its once-mighty economic reign. This unsettling reality reveals a nation trapped in a financial web that echoes the struggles faced by many, yet is often masked by its historical prestige.

As the government grapples with mounting obligations, it borrowed Rs 152304 crore in August alone—Rs 36686 crore more than the previous year—marking the highest debt level since 1961. The figures released by Britain’s Office for National Statistics (ONS) paint a dire picture: not only has debt risen, but consumer confidence is plummeting, leaving citizens and leaders alike anxious about the future.

The ruling Labour Party attributes this predicament to the legacy of the Conservatives, suggesting that drastic measures, including tax hikes and cuts to welfare benefits, might be necessary in the upcoming budget set for October 30. Chief Secretary Darren Jones emphasised that these figures underscore the severe challenges left in the wake of previous governance, thrusting the nation into a cycle of tough economic decisions.

This pervasive issue raises critical questions about the sustainability of such financial practices. How did these once-thriving economies allow themselves to fall into such a trap? As the world watches, the challenge remains: can these nations navigate their way out of the debt quagmire without sacrificing the very foundations of their economies? The answers lie in the decisions they make today.