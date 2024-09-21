Twitter
Advertisement
Headlines

This boy becomes 'IPS officer' after buying uniform, pistol for Rs 2 lakh arrested while showing off, watch viral video

This country once ruled half of the world, now is in 100% debt, here are other developed nations facing similar issue

Meet actress, Akshay Kumar, Ajay Devgn's heroine who claimed to be cast as 'furniture' in films, lost roles due to...

Tirupati laddu row: Temple trust's big assurance to devotees amid ‘beef tallow’ in prasadam, says 'divinity, purity of..

'BJP spreading lies, desperate to...': Rahul Gandhi breaks silence on his Sikh remark in US

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
This boy becomes 'IPS officer' after buying uniform, pistol for Rs 2 lakh arrested while showing off, watch viral video

This boy becomes 'IPS officer' after buying uniform, pistol for Rs 2 lakh arrested while showing off, watch viral video

This country once ruled half of the world, now is in 100% debt, here are other developed nations facing similar issue

This country once ruled half of the world, now is in 100% debt, here are other developed nations facing similar issue

Meet actress, Akshay Kumar, Ajay Devgn's heroine who claimed to be cast as 'furniture' in films, lost roles due to...

Meet actress, Akshay Kumar, Ajay Devgn's heroine who claimed to be cast as 'furniture' in films, lost roles due to...

Are you aware of Google CEO Sundar Pichai's daily routine? He never skips...

Are you aware of Google CEO Sundar Pichai's daily routine? He never skips...

7 must-try local dishes in Rajasthan

7 must-try local dishes in Rajasthan

Seven world's most unique birds and their uniqueness 

Seven world's most unique birds and their uniqueness 

Noida Viral Video: 'जाको राखें साइयां, मार सके ना कोए' स्कूटी में टक्कर लगते ही उछलकर एलिवेटिड रोड से गिरी लड़की, ऐसे बची जान

Noida Viral Video: 'जाको राखें साइयां, मार सके ना कोए' स्कूटी में टक्कर लगते ही उछलकर एलिवेटिड रोड से गिरी लड़की, ऐसे बची जान

'धनिया स्टॉक से बाहर है...', Blinkit से मिनटों में डिलीवर हो रहा है iPhone 16, सोशल मीडिया पर आई मीम्स की बाढ़

'धनिया स्टॉक से बाहर है...', Blinkit से मिनटों में डिलीवर हो रहा है iPhone 16, सोशल मीडिया पर आई मीम्स की बाढ़

पेशावर में तालिबानी राजनयिकों ने की Pakistan की बेइज्जती, राष्ट्रगान पर खड़े होने से किया इनकार, देखें वायरल वीडियो

पेशावर में तालिबानी राजनयिकों ने की Pakistan की बेइज्जती, राष्ट्रगान पर खड़े होने से किया इनकार, देखें वायरल वीडियो

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
5 best places to visit in India this October

5 best places to visit in India this October

This film rejected by Rajesh Khanna made Feroz Khan a superstar, was delayed for a year, superstar had to..

This film rejected by Rajesh Khanna made Feroz Khan a superstar, was delayed for a year, superstar had to..

Meet Sridevi’s ‘daughter’, one of Pakistan’s highest-paid actresses, who is likely to star opposite Prabhas in...

Meet Sridevi’s ‘daughter’, one of Pakistan’s highest-paid actresses, who is likely to star opposite Prabhas in...

Congress President Kharge Slams & Opposes 'One Nation, One Election' Proposal, Calls It Impractical

Congress President Kharge Slams & Opposes 'One Nation, One Election' Proposal, Calls It Impractical

Why 'One Nation One Election' Is important? Ashwini Vaishnaw Explains After It Gets Cabinet Approval

Why 'One Nation One Election' Is important? Ashwini Vaishnaw Explains After It Gets Cabinet Approval

Jammu Kashmir Assembly Election 2024 Phase 1 Highlights: What Happened In First phase In J&K Polls?

Jammu Kashmir Assembly Election 2024 Phase 1 Highlights: What Happened In First phase In J&K Polls?

Meet actress, Akshay Kumar, Ajay Devgn's heroine who claimed to be cast as 'furniture' in films, lost roles due to...

Meet actress, Akshay Kumar, Ajay Devgn's heroine who claimed to be cast as 'furniture' in films, lost roles due to...

This film rejected by Rajesh Khanna made Feroz Khan a superstar, was delayed for a year, superstar had to..

This film rejected by Rajesh Khanna made Feroz Khan a superstar, was delayed for a year, superstar had to..

Meet Sridevi’s ‘daughter’, one of Pakistan’s highest-paid actresses, who is likely to star opposite Prabhas in...

Meet Sridevi’s ‘daughter’, one of Pakistan’s highest-paid actresses, who is likely to star opposite Prabhas in...

HomeBusiness

Business

This country once ruled half of the world, now is in 100% debt, here are other developed nations facing similar issue

Yet, the UK is not alone. Japan stands as the heavyweight champion of debt, with a staggering 250% of its GDP owed. The United States follows closely at 122%, while Greece, Singapore, and Italy also teeter above the 100% mark

Latest News

Nikita Shahi

Updated : Sep 21, 2024, 06:56 PM IST

This country once ruled half of the world, now is in 100% debt, here are other developed nations facing similar issue
UK’s debt has soared to an alarming 100% of its GDP
FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

In the heart of London, a shadow looms over the bustling streets: the UK’s debt has soared to an alarming 100% of its GDP, a stark reminder of its once-mighty economic reign. This unsettling reality reveals a nation trapped in a financial web that echoes the struggles faced by many, yet is often masked by its historical prestige. 

As the government grapples with mounting obligations, it borrowed  Rs 152304 crore in August alone—Rs 36686 crore more than the previous year—marking the highest debt level since 1961. The figures released by Britain’s Office for National Statistics (ONS) paint a dire picture: not only has debt risen, but consumer confidence is plummeting, leaving citizens and leaders alike anxious about the future. 

The ruling Labour Party attributes this predicament to the legacy of the Conservatives, suggesting that drastic measures, including tax hikes and cuts to welfare benefits, might be necessary in the upcoming budget set for October 30. Chief Secretary Darren Jones emphasised that these figures underscore the severe challenges left in the wake of previous governance, thrusting the nation into a cycle of tough economic decisions.

Yet, the UK is not alone. Japan stands as the heavyweight champion of debt, with a staggering 250% of its GDP owed. The United States follows closely at 122%, while Greece, Singapore, and Italy also teeter above the 100% mark. Even China, a leading developing nation, grapples with 87.4% of its GDP in debt. 

This pervasive issue raises critical questions about the sustainability of such financial practices. How did these once-thriving economies allow themselves to fall into such a trap? As the world watches, the challenge remains: can these nations navigate their way out of the debt quagmire without sacrificing the very foundations of their economies? The answers lie in the decisions they make today.

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Advertisement

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

Advertisement

POPULAR STORIES

'Final farewell to...': Home Minister Amit Shah says this about naxalism

'Final farewell to...': Home Minister Amit Shah says this about naxalism

Meet man, who left NDA due to depression, then cracked UPSC exam to become IAS officer, his AIR was...

Meet man, who left NDA due to depression, then cracked UPSC exam to become IAS officer, his AIR was...

Weather update: Delhi-NCR witnesses improved AQI after continuous rains, check IMD forecast here

Weather update: Delhi-NCR witnesses improved AQI after continuous rains, check IMD forecast here

Meet man who was world's richest man, richer than Bill Gates, Jeff Bezos, then lost Rs 5856175 crore due to...

Meet man who was world's richest man, richer than Bill Gates, Jeff Bezos, then lost Rs 5856175 crore due to...

Watch: Alia Bhatt comes face to face with husband Ranbir Kapoor’s 'ex-girlfriend', actress’ reaction goes viral

Watch: Alia Bhatt comes face to face with husband Ranbir Kapoor’s 'ex-girlfriend', actress’ reaction goes viral

MORE

MOST VIEWED

5 best places to visit in India this October

5 best places to visit in India this October

This film rejected by Rajesh Khanna made Feroz Khan a superstar, was delayed for a year, superstar had to..

This film rejected by Rajesh Khanna made Feroz Khan a superstar, was delayed for a year, superstar had to..

Meet Sridevi’s ‘daughter’, one of Pakistan’s highest-paid actresses, who is likely to star opposite Prabhas in...

Meet Sridevi’s ‘daughter’, one of Pakistan’s highest-paid actresses, who is likely to star opposite Prabhas in...

7 foods named after Indian city

7 foods named after Indian city

7 foods named after Indian cities

7 foods named after Indian cities

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion

DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion

DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society

DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society

DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi

DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

MORE
Advertisement