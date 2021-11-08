Bring Innovation In Productivity With Lisa Hocker

Rolling the dice (each side has one specific activity imprinted) will give you randome steps that you need to complete by the end of the day

There are tons of books, training sessions, videos that motivate you to establish a productive routine. But there is no product like Lisa Hocker’s “Sales Dice” in the market. Each pair of custom designed dice is imprinted with 12 income producing activities that help keep you on the track to success.

Initially made to teach direct selling, Lisa added her five daily step method on five sides of the dice, and on the remaining seven sides she put other income producing activities. However, the custom design dice is fit for any entrepreneur looking to grow their business. As quoted by Lisa, “It is for any entrepreneur who is tired of getting in their own way, who is sick of stopping and starting their business to death, or just has no direction or idea on exactly what it is that they need to do every single day to achieve their goal.”Lisa’s innovative dice helps reduce stress, anxiety, and confusion by helping its users find a simple efficient system that can be executed daily. So you can just roll the dice and a specific actionable task will be presented to you which you need to follow throughout the day. According to Lisa’s recommendation, rolling the dice (each side has one specific activity imprinted) will give you randome steps that you need to complete by the end of the day. As a result, this activity will level up your business and if practiced regularly will show impeccable results in no time. These tasks may include activities like “Post on social media” and “Plan/create/host an event”.

Rolling the dice every morning will help those struggling build a productive routine and habit in a fun way. It will eliminate the feeling of confusion or stress that comes along when you struggle to decide what to do or feel guilty at the end of the day about wasting your potential time. As a result, frequent usage of Lisa’s sales dice will bring focused attention to income producing activities and allocate short periods of time every day to build a successful business.

-Brand Desk Content