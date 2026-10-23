Brent Crude Near $115: Will petrol, diesel prices rise in India? How may rupee, inflation, GDP be hit?

How may the Indian economy be hit, and the prices of diesel, petrol, and LPG go up if crude prices keep on increasing? Explained here.

After the Houthis of Yemen attacked the oil refinery and airports in Saudi Arabia, the crude was set on fire, and Brent crude oil soared to $115 per barrel on Friday. Earlier, US President Donald Trump threatened Iran with resuming attacks after the midterm elections, scheduled for November 3, 2026. The situation was complicated further because Houthi attacks on Saudi Arabia increased the apprehension of similar attacks on oil refineries and stockpiles. As Riyadh is one of the biggest and most important crude oil exporters, any attack on it may disrupt the supply chain and stop the flow of oil. Though the operations at the Shaybah oilfield did not stop after the drone attack, its vulnerability became evident, sending strong signals.

Brent crude oil prices

The consequence was loud and clear. Brent was selling at the price of $114.50 per barrel at the time of writing this story on Friday, October 23, 2026. Crude oil's price zoomed beyond $100 per barrel; it was trading near its highest level in five weeks. It was triggered by Iran-backed Houthi militants' claim that they attacked Saudi Arabia’s Red Sea port of Yanbu. The Yemenis rebels carried out deadly strikes on an oil field and an airport in Saudi Arabia. Tensions in Europe also contributed to the crisis as Ukraine intensified its attacks on oil refineries in Russia.

(Petrol pump in India.)

The crisis is more dangerous for India. New Delhi imports about 88% of its fuel requirement, and about 40% of that flows through the Strait of Hormuz. Its oil bill has increased exponentially since the US-Iran war began on February 28, 2026. India paid $90.6 billion for crude imports in the first half of financial year 2026-27, up from $61.9 billion in the corresponding period the previous year.

Will petrol-diesel prices go up?

An increase in the prices of diesel and petrol at petrol pumps in India is not automatic, as the government-controlled oil marketing companies (OMCs) sell these products. However, these companies can absorb the rise in the bill to a limit, and they will have to hike the prices beyond that. These firms increased the prices of diesel, petrol, kerosene, ATF, and LPG many times in a few months. An increase in prices in the future can not be ruled out.

It will directly hit the Indian currency, the rupee, which is already under pressure. The US Dollar was selling for Rs 94.79 on Friday, at the time of writing this story. Analysts believe it can touch the psychological level of 100 in a few months if Brent price touches $120 per barrel and the rupee remains under pressure.

(Crude prices to increase inflation. AI-generated infographic.)

Crude prices to impact rupee, GDP, inflation

A further weaker rupee and increased demand for dollars due to increased crude prices may increase the current account deficit (CAD) and hit exports, which have suffered due to the US tariff war. According to the Reserve Bank of India, India's CAD stands at $4.2 billion, or 0.5% of GDP, for the first quarter of fiscal year 2026-27.

According to a rough estimate, an increase of $10 per barrel in crude prices may hit the Indian economy by about $12 billion to $15 billion, or about 0.4% to 0.5% of GDP. Similarly, a hike of $10 per barrel may increase inflation by about 30 to 50 basis points or 0.3% to 0.5%.

If US President Donald Trump really targets Iran after the midterm elections on November 3, 2026, and resumes a full-fledged war, the situation may further worsen. With the Strait of Hormuz remaining blocked, and crude prices soaring to a new height, India will get the double whammy. Its fuel bill will increase, inflation will go up, the rupee will weaken further, the current account deficit will widen, and the GDP growth rate may fall. The RBI has tried to tighten the economy, but how much it will be able to ward off the menace is yet to be seen.