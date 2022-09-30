Search icon
Breaking: RBI hikes repo rate by 50 basis points, EMIs to increase

Last month, the monetary policy committee (MPC) raised the key lending rate or the repo rate to 5.40%.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Sep 30, 2022, 10:21 AM IST

RBI(File)

The Reserve Bank of India has hiked the repo rate by 50 basis points for the fourth consecutive month. The repo rate, which is the key lending rate in India, now stands at 5.90 percent. The rate has seen an increase of 190 bps over the last few months. It was 4 percent in April when the apex bank started to increase the rate in order to tame the spiraling inflation which has been in the north of the permissible 6 percent limit.

Last month, the monetary policy committee (MPC) raised the key lending rate or the repo rate to 5.40%. The Standing Deposit Facility rate and the Marginal Standing Facility rate were accordingly adjusted higher by the same quantum to 5.15% and 5.65%, respectively.

Explaining the RBI's decision, Governor Shaktikanta Das had said the consumer price inflation remained "uncomfortably" high and the inflation will likely remain above the six percent mark.

Das had said India's inflation projection for the financial year 2022-23 has been retained at 6.7 percent on the assumption that the monsoon remains normal and the global crude oil prices don't exceed 105 dollars per barrel.

"The Indian economy faces headwinds from global factors like geo-political risks". 

He, however, said India's Financial sector remains well capitalized. "India's forex reserves provide insurance against global spillovers," he added.

