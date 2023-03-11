Mohit Joshi resigns as Infosys President, to join Tech Mahindra as MD and CEO | Photo: Zee Media Bureau

In a massive leadership shuffle in the Indian IT industry. Infosys President Mohit Joshi resigned from his post with the IT giant on Saturday and was appointed by Tech Mahindra as its next MD and CEO on the same day. Tech Mahindra has roped in its new leader from one of its biggest rivals to replace current MD and CEO CP Gurnani who retired on December 19, 2023.

Mahindra & Mahindra's technology consulting arm has appointed the former Infosys President as Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer of the company for a period of five years with effect from December 20, 2023 to December 19, 2028, the company said in a statement.

Joshi will stay with Infosys till June. He will be on leave and his last date with the company will be June 9, 2023, Infosys informed in a statement to the stock exchange. The IT giant was not inclined to let Joshi go and reportedly made a last-minute effort to retain his services. However, the seasoned executive wanted a bigger organisational role.

The big executive movement comes days after former Infosys president Ravi Kumar joined Cognizant as CEO. Mohit Joshi's departure leaves Infosys with a big gap to fill in its top management team. Joshi was helming verticals including financial services and healthcare, life sciences at Infosys.

Joshi was also leading Finacle, Infosys’ banking platform and AI / Automation portfolio under its software business. His responsibilities also included leading Sales Operations and Transformation, company’s internal CIO function and the Infosys Knowledge Institute. He has two decades of experience in the Enterprise technology software and consulting space. He has driven digital transformation for some of the largest corporations globally.

