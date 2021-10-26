BREAKING: In big win for ZEEL, Bombay High Court bars Invesco from calling EGM

In a big boost for ZEEL, the Bombay High Court on Tuesday (October 26) barred Invesco from calling an extraordinary general meeting (EGM) as requisitioned by the latter.

The court had reserved its order in the matter on October 22 when ZEEL had argued that the call for an EGM by Invesco and OFI Global was illegal and invalid.

In a big boost for ZEEL, the Bombay High Court on Tuesday (October 26) barred Invesco from calling an extraordinary general meeting (EGM) as requisitioned by the latter.

The court had reserved its order in the matter on October 22 when ZEEL had argued that the call for an EGM by Invesco and OFI Global was illegal and invalid.

Days after the announcement of the grand merger of Zee Entertainment Enterprises Ltd (ZEEL) with Sony Group Corp's Indian unit, Sony Pictures Networks India (SPNI), there has been some fresh turn of events. The company is now facing a tussle with two of its institutional investors. This has led ZEEL to approach an appellate tribunal on Wednesday to sort out differences amicably.

What is Invesco?

Invesco Ltd is an American independent investment management company that is headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia, US.

The United States-based Invesco Ltd has branch offices in 20 countries around the world.

Invesco operates under the Invesco, Trimark, Invesco Perpetual, WL Ross & Co, and Powershares brand names.