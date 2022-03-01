BREAKING: BharatPe co-founder Ashneer Grover resigns as Managing Director

BharatPe co-founder Ashneer Grover has resigned as Managing Director and Director of the Board of the fintech firm on Tuesday, March 1.

Grover’s resignation comes days after the services of his wife Madhuri Jain Grover as head of controls were terminated on alleged misappropriation of funds.

On Monday, Grover lost an arbitration that he had filed with the Singapore International Arbitration Centre (SIAC), claiming the company's investigation against him was illegal.

In a letter of resignation to the board, Ashneer wrote, "I write this with a heavy heart as today I am being forced to bid adieu to a company of which I am a founder. I say with my head held high that today this company stands as a leader in the fintech world. Since the beginning of 2022, unfortunately, I’ve been embroiled in baseless and targeted attacks on me and my family by a few individuals who are ready not only to harm me and my reputation but also harm the reputation of the company, which ostensibly they are trying to protect."