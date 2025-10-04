Born in 1929, THIS cream became synonymous with 'Swadeshi' spirit, has now grown into Rs 1600000000 legacy, it is...

Long before the trend of 8-step or 10-step skincare routines, a humble green tube made its way into Indian households, carrying the essence of the 'Swadeshi' movement. Yes, we are taking you back to the pre-Independence era when the leaders of our nation gave a call for 'Swadeshi'.

And guess what! It's still our go-to solution for every skin problem. That little green tube was Boroline. Even after 95 years, this all-purpose cream accounts for a significant part of our skincare routine. From being our travel partner, a daily use cream to a silent companion for cuts, burns, and skin irritations -- needless to say, Boroline is the topper of our skincare class (apologies for being a little dramatic).

The story of Boroline

Back in 1929, Kolkata-based businessman Gourmohan Dutta decided to establish GD Pharmaceuticals. He was then an importer of foreign medicines. Driven by the spirit of the 'Swadeshi' movement, Dutta made up his mind to create an indigenous cream that could stand on par with imported remedies. The idea was simple -- to make a powerful, affordable cream that promised nourishment and healing for all skin types.

The early years were slightly difficult, given there already existed the dominance of international companies. Despite the challenges, Boroline found its way into Indian households across the country. Be it the chilling winters of Kashmir or the scorching heat of Kerala, the cream became a trusted partner across climates and undoubtedly, generations.

Boroline's connection with India's freedom struggle was deepened when Dutta, on the occasion of independence, distributed over 1 lakh tubes of the cream to celebrate the day. Today, not only in India, but the company's products are registered in multiple countries, including Turkey, Oman, UAE, and more.

According to media reports, the turnover of the company back in 2018-19 was a staggering Rs 159.35 crores.