Add DNA as a Preferred Source
FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Advertisement
Headlines

'Disrespect to a legend': Fan outrage erupts as Shubman Gill takes over from Rohit Sharma as India’s ODI captain

Sandhya Shantaram, veteran Marathi, Hindi actress, wife of filmmaker V Shantaram, passes away at 87

Meet young startup founder, richer than billionaire superstar Shah Rukh Khan, has net worth of whopping Rs..., his name is...

BIG Update for non-FASTag vehicles: Toll prices gets cheaper at NH plazas for commuter if..., effective from...

Ravindra Jadeja to Mohammed Shami: 5 star players to miss Australia tour

Pakistan’s Sahibzada Farhan unveils 'gunmode' sticker after IND vs PAK reprimand, felicitated at home despite Asia Cup loss

India gives BIG written assurance to UK on Nirav Modi’s Rs 2000000000 PNB scam: ‘Not be taken into custody or...'

Born in 1929, THIS cream became synonymous with 'Swadeshi' spirit, has now grown into Rs 1600000000 legacy, it is...

'Impossible to have...': Ajit Agarkar breaks silence on Shubman Gill replacing Rohit Sharma as ODI captain ahead of 2027 World Cup

Arbaaz Khan prepares for arrival of his second child! Pregnant Sshura Khan gets admitted to Hinduja Hospital

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
'Disrespect to a legend': Fan outrage erupts as Shubman Gill takes over from Rohit Sharma as India’s ODI captain

'Disrespect to a legend': Fan outrage erupts as Shubman Gill takes over from Roh

Sandhya Shantaram, veteran Marathi, Hindi actress, wife of filmmaker V Shantaram, passes away at 87

Sandhya Shantaram, veteran actress, V Shantaram's wife, passes away at 87

Meet young startup founder, richer than billionaire superstar Shah Rukh Khan, has net worth of whopping Rs..., his name is...

Meet founder, richer than billionaire Shah Rukh Khan, has net worth of...

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
Rashmika Mandanna-Vijay Deverakonda engaged? 5 clues we all missed about their romance

Rashmika-Vijay engaged? 5 clues we all missed about their romance

Virat Kohli to Steev Jobs: 7 famous personalities who visited Neem Karoli Baba ashram to find spiritual solace

Virat Kohli to Steev Jobs: 7 famous personalities who visited Neem Karoli Baba a

Why is India Gate called India Gate? Facts you didn’t know

Why is India Gate called India Gate? Facts you didn’t know

HomeBusiness

BUSINESS

Born in 1929, THIS cream became synonymous with 'Swadeshi' spirit, has now grown into Rs 1600000000 legacy, it is...

Long before the trend of 8-step or 10-step skincare routines, a humble green tube made its way into Indian households, carrying the essence of the 'Swadeshi' movement. Yes, we are taking you back to the pre-Independence era when the leaders of our nation gave a call for 'Swadeshi'.

Latest News

Meemansa Shekhawat

Updated : Oct 04, 2025, 04:46 PM IST

Born in 1929, THIS cream became synonymous with 'Swadeshi' spirit, has now grown into Rs 1600000000 legacy, it is...
Representative Image (iStock)
Add DNA as a Preferred Source

TRENDING NOW

Long before the trend of 8-step or 10-step skincare routines, a humble green tube made its way into Indian households, carrying the essence of the 'Swadeshi' movement. Yes, we are taking you back to the pre-Independence era when the leaders of our nation gave a call for 'Swadeshi'. 

And guess what! It's still our go-to solution for every skin problem. That little green tube was Boroline. Even after 95 years, this all-purpose cream accounts for a significant part of our skincare routine. From being our travel partner, a daily use cream to a silent companion for cuts, burns, and skin irritations -- needless to say, Boroline is the topper of our skincare class (apologies for being a little dramatic). 

The story of Boroline 

Back in 1929, Kolkata-based businessman Gourmohan Dutta decided to establish GD Pharmaceuticals. He was then an importer of foreign medicines. Driven by the spirit of the 'Swadeshi' movement, Dutta made up his mind to create an indigenous cream that could stand on par with imported remedies. The idea was simple -- to make a powerful, affordable cream that promised nourishment and healing for all skin types. 

The early years were slightly difficult, given there already existed the dominance of international companies. Despite the challenges, Boroline found its way into Indian households across the country. Be it the chilling winters of Kashmir or the scorching heat of Kerala, the cream became a trusted partner across climates and undoubtedly, generations. 

Boroline's connection with India's freedom struggle was deepened when Dutta, on the occasion of independence, distributed over 1 lakh tubes of the cream to celebrate the day. Today, not only in India, but the company's products are registered in multiple countries, including Turkey, Oman, UAE, and more. 

According to media reports, the turnover of the company back in 2018-19 was a staggering Rs 159.35 crores. 

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
Meet Prateek Suri, the richest Indian in Africa, who runs Rs 44385 crore business empire, his net worth is...
Meet Prateek Suri, the richest Indian in Africa, who runs Rs 44385 crore busines
Zubeen Garg death: Two more arrests made, musicians Shekhar Jyoti Goswami and Amritprava Mahanta held
Zubeen Garg death case: Two more arrests made, total now 4
How Appinventiv's Tech Talent Redefined AI Integration for Enterprises Globally
How Appinventiv's Tech Talent Redefined AI Integration for Enterprises Globally
Two shooters from Goldy Brar gang arrested in Delhi after gunfight with police, their target was this stand-up comedian
Two shooters from Goldy Brar gang arrested, their target was this stand-up comic
Good news for Saharanpur to Dehradun commuters: THIS expressway to cut travel time between these two cities by...; its name is...
Good news for Saharanpur to Dehradun commuters: THIS expressway to cut travel ti
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
Rashmika Mandanna-Vijay Deverakonda engaged? 5 clues we all missed about their romance
Rashmika-Vijay engaged? 5 clues we all missed about their romance
Virat Kohli to Steev Jobs: 7 famous personalities who visited Neem Karoli Baba ashram to find spiritual solace
Virat Kohli to Steev Jobs: 7 famous personalities who visited Neem Karoli Baba a
Why is India Gate called India Gate? Facts you didn’t know
Why is India Gate called India Gate? Facts you didn’t know
From Quinton de Kock to Shahid Afridi: Cricketers who came out of retirement to represent their country
From Quinton de Kock to Shahid Afridi: Cricketers who came out of retirement to
Lee Junho-Lim Yoona to Kim Ji Yeon-Yook Sungjae: 5 times these K-drama couples created unforgettable on-screen chemistry
Lee Junho-Lim Yoona to Kim Ji Yeon-Yook Sungjae: 5 times these K-drama couples c
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
Advertisement
DNA ORIGNALS
DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Focus of Lok Sabha polls 2024 shifting from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes' a new threat
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering ca
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey
MORE