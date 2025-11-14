Bombay HC issues notice on plea seeking CBI probe into Mukesh Ambani's Reliance's alleged USD 1.55 billion ONGC gas theft

FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Advertisement
Headlines

Zarine Khan's daughter Farah Khan Ali slams insensitivity towards Dharmendra's health, her mother's cremation: 'Are we as a nation...'

Bihar Election 2025: Will BJP reject Nitish Kumar, form own government with Samrat Chaudhary as CM?

Meet actress, whose debut film bombed at box office, has worked with Dharmendra, Ajay Devgn, Priyanka Chopra, no solo hit yet; her father is...

Who was Kamini Kaushal? Dharmendra's first co-star, India's oldest living actress, last seen in...

Why India celebrates Children’s Day? Jawaharlal Nehru's vision for every child's right

Bihar Election 2025: RJD's viral 'Aree tum Bhai Virendra ko Nahi Jante' meme, Bhai Virendra winning or losing from Maner?

Bihar Election 2025: Prashant Kishor said he would quit politics if Nitish Kumar's JDU crosses 25 seats, will he?

Nitish Kumar Cabinet Minister, Bhojpuri filmmaker and doctor who treated patients for free, Sunil Kumar winning Biharsharif by....

Bihar Election 2025: Hence proved! Cash transfer easiest route to election win? How Nitish Kumar's scheme helps NDA?

Bihar Election Results 2025: Memes flood internet as NDA crosses 200-mark, Tejashwi Yadav trails; netizens say, '5 more years of....'

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
Zarine Khan's daughter Farah Khan Ali slams insensitivity towards Dharmendra's health, her mother's cremation: 'Are we as a nation...'

Farah Khan Ali slams insensitivity towards Dharmendra, mother Zarine Khan

Meet actress, whose debut film bombed at box office, has worked with Dharmendra, Ajay Devgn, Priyanka Chopra, no solo hit yet; her father is...

Meet actress, whose debut film bombed at box office, no solo hit, father is...

Who was Kamini Kaushal? Dharmendra's first co-star, India's oldest living actress, last seen in...

Who was Kamini Kaushal? Dharmendra's first co-star, India's oldest living actres

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
Bihar Election Results 2025 Updates: Tejashwi Yadav, Anant Singh, Maithili Thakur, Khesari Lal Yadav and more; How are key contenders performing so far

Bihar Election Results 2025 Live Updates: 5 key contenders performing so far

From Nitish's magic to Modi's 'Hanuman' impact, PK's failed experiment: 5 Major takeaways from Bihar Assembly Polls 2025

5 Major takeaways from Bihar Assembly Polls 2025

Inside Axar Petal and Meha Patel's newly inaugurated house 'Haksh Villa', it is named after...

Inside Axar Petal and Meha Patel's newly inaugurated house 'Haksh Villa', i

HomeBusiness

BUSINESS

Bombay HC issues notice on plea seeking CBI probe into Mukesh Ambani's Reliance's alleged USD 1.55 billion ONGC gas theft

A petition sought registration of a criminal case against RIL and its directors for theft, dishonest misappropriation, and breach of trust.

Latest News

Prashant Tamta

Updated : Nov 14, 2025, 01:19 PM IST

Bombay HC issues notice on plea seeking CBI probe into Mukesh Ambani's Reliance's alleged USD 1.55 billion ONGC gas theft
File photo
Add DNA as a Preferred Source

TRENDING NOW

The Bombay High Court recently issued a notice on a petition that sought an investigation into Reliance Industries Limited (RIL) and its chairman, Mukesh Ambani, for stealing natural gas worth over USD 1.55 billion from state-owned Oil and Natural Gas Corporation (ONGC), according to a report by LiveLaw. The petition was filed by Jitendra P Maru.

What's the case?

According to the petition, from 2004 to 2013-14, RIL drilled or extracted gas directly from ONGC's Northern Areas, which belonged to ONGC, in its KG-D6 petroleum blocks. The estimated value of such alleged activity is estimated to be over USD 1.55 billion (approximately Rs 13,000-14 crore), along with interest of approximately USD 174.9 million.

The petition sought registration of a criminal case against RIL and its directors for theft, dishonest misappropriation, and breach of trust. The petitioner also requested that all relevant documents, including contracts, investigation reports, and the A P Shah Committee’s findings, be seized.

What Reliance said

RIL has clarified that the gas found in the blocks was migratory, meaning it naturally came from other blocks. Therefore, the activity was legal. The company has also stated that this matter is part of an old civil-arbitral dispute rather than a new one. I-banking and oil and gas specialist D&M (De Golyer & MacNaughton) also stated that gas extraction had occurred, but its legal implications are disputed. Later, the A P Shah Committee also found that RIL had extracted gas worth more than USD 1.55 billion, with an additional USD 174.9 million in interest.

What could happen next?

The CBI will have to answer whether or not to initiate an investigation. If initiated, an FIR could be filed against RIL and its directors. Contracts, drilling data, gas flow data, border-block data between ONGC and RIL, etc., could be seized as per the agreement. RIL's share price, investor confidence, and policy spectrum in the resource sector could be affected.

READ | Anil Ambani offers to 'virtually appear' before ED, says notice pertains to FEMA, not PMLA

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
Zarine Khan's daughter Farah Khan Ali slams insensitivity towards Dharmendra's health, her mother's cremation: 'Are we as a nation...'
Farah Khan Ali slams insensitivity towards Dharmendra, mother Zarine Khan
Bihar Election 2025: Will BJP reject Nitish Kumar, form own government with Samrat Chaudhary as CM?
Bihar Election 2025:Will BJP reject Nitish, form government with Samrat as CM??
Meet actress, whose debut film bombed at box office, has worked with Dharmendra, Ajay Devgn, Priyanka Chopra, no solo hit yet; her father is...
Meet actress, whose debut film bombed at box office, no solo hit, father is...
Who was Kamini Kaushal? Dharmendra's first co-star, India's oldest living actress, last seen in...
Who was Kamini Kaushal? Dharmendra's first co-star, India's oldest living actres
Why India celebrates Children’s Day? Jawaharlal Nehru's vision for every child's right
Why India celebrates Children’s Day? Jawaharlal Nehru's vision for every child's
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
Bihar Election Results 2025 Updates: Tejashwi Yadav, Anant Singh, Maithili Thakur, Khesari Lal Yadav and more; How are key contenders performing so far
Bihar Election Results 2025 Live Updates: 5 key contenders performing so far
From Nitish's magic to Modi's 'Hanuman' impact, PK's failed experiment: 5 Major takeaways from Bihar Assembly Polls 2025
5 Major takeaways from Bihar Assembly Polls 2025
Inside Axar Petal and Meha Patel's newly inaugurated house 'Haksh Villa', it is named after...
Inside Axar Petal and Meha Patel's newly inaugurated house 'Haksh Villa', i
Bihar Election Results 2025: Congress trails far behind NDA, but gives tough contest in THESE constituencies; check list here
Bihar Election Results 2025: Congress is leading in 4 constituencies
RJD patriarch Lalu Prasad's ancestral house in Fulwariya: Iconic place where he began his political journey; See PHOTOS
RJD patriarch Lalu Prasad's ancestral house in Fulwariya
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
Advertisement
DNA ORIGNALS
DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Focus of Lok Sabha polls 2024 shifting from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes' a new threat
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering ca
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey
MORE