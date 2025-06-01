After the deal, Eternal (Zomato) shares ended with nearly 5 per cent gains on Friday at Rs 239.75.

Deepinder Goyal-led food delivery giant Zomato continues to expand its business through several deals and projects. The company officially rebranded itself as 'Eternal Limited' earlier this year, with the Zomato app and services remaining unchanged. Now, a French company has bought shares worth Rs 1,484 crore of the food delivery company, ET reported.

BNP Paribas Financial Markets, an arm of French multinational bank BNP Paribas, on Friday bought over 6.24 crore shares at a price of Rs 238.25 a piece. The deal is worth Rs 1,489 crore. In a separate block deal, it also sold nearly 1.9 lakh shares at a price of Rs 239.95, taking the deal size to Rs 4.5 crore. On a net basis, shares worth Rs 1,484 crore were purchased.

BNP Paribas offers consistent client service and innovative solutions for investment, hedging and financing opportunities across asset classes and geographies, and research and market intelligence to help our clients make strategic decisions. After the deal, Eternal (Zomato) shares ended with nearly 5% gains on Friday at Rs 239.75. The market cap of the company currently stands at Rs 2.17 lakh crore, as of May 30.

Deepinder Goyal's net worth

Goyal co-founded Zomato in 2008 and still runs the company as CEO. According to Forbes, he has a real-time net worth of USD 1.5 billion. In 2022, Zomato acquired quick commerce platform Blinkit. It competes with rival Swiggy's Instamart.

READ | India's largest govt bank earns Rs 19589 crore in just...; market cap reaches...