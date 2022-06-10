BMW G 310 RR bookings open ahead of India launch

BMW is gearing up to launch the BMW G 310 RR in India next month and ahead of the launch, the company has started to accept bookings for the bike. The bike can be exclusively booked at all BMW Motorrad authorised dealerships or online via the official website. The deliveries of the bike will be done on a first come first serve basis post launch.

The company has been teasing the bike for quite a while now and from its silhouette one can easily confuse it for the TVS Apache RR310. Reports suggest that BMW G 310 RR has used the TVS Apache RR310 as the base bike and it also gets similar technical specifications and dimensions.

As per the teaser images, the fairing and body of the bike will feature iconic BMW Motorrad livery with red and blue colours. The bike will also feature a sporting stickering pattern.

When it comes to engine, the bike will also be powered by the same 310 cc single-cylinder engine as seen on the Apache RR310 and BMW G 310 twins. The engine churns out 34 hp of power and 27.3 Nm of peak torque. The powertrain is paired to six speed manual transmission.

In terms of pricing, the BMW G 310 RR is expected to be positioned between the BMW G 310 R and BMW G 310 GS. For ease of ownership, BMW India Financial Services is offering numerous deals including zero down payment, low monthly payments starting at Rs 3,999 and the option to fund insurance and accessories.