Blunder in corporate filing: 'Pleased to inform' promoter has died, says company

Soon after the error was noticed, the company was the target of social media trolls. One user warned against following templates blindly.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Aug 27, 2022, 12:48 PM IST

Twitter/@_setoodeh

Recently, a business with headquarters in Rajasthan stated in a corporate filing that it was "pleased" to announce the passing of its promoter.

The textile business AK Spintex submitted the incorrect information to the Bombay Stock Exchange on August 25.

"We are pleased to inform that promoter of our company Smt. Saroj Devi Chhabra holding 4,41,000 Shares (8.76%) is no more in this world," according to their filing. "You are requested to please take on record the above said information of the company for your reference and further needful."

Ashish Bagrecha, the company secretary and compliance officer for AK Spintex, signed the notice.

The business describes itself as a "fast growing company, well- recognised, Indian business of well groomed repute having presence in textile sector with a strong base of more than 500 satisfied customers countrywide."

Perhaps it's time for A.K. Spintex Limited to hire some proofreaders after all. After such a terrible error, they will require them.

People started trolling the corporation on social media as soon as they learned about the mistake. The risks of blindly following templates were raised by one user.

They said, "Dear investors, the world in a cruel place once you are gone". "Look at AK Spintex folks. Can something be done to correct the issue?"

