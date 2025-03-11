Share prices across all bourses in the US have plummeted as stocks worth more than $1.7 trillion have been sold, a massive amount.

The US stock market witnessed a bloodbath within weeks after President Donald Trump announced to impose of tariffs on imports from Canada, Mexico, Brazil, the European Union, China and India.

This has come amid Donald Trump's refusal to rule out the recession in the US economy due to his tariff policy.

Bloodbath on Wall Street

The benchmark S&P 500 index, that had reached the record high on February 19, 2025, tumbled down 2.7%, falling more than 9% from the peak.

Nasdaq 100 of tech-companies slipped 3.81% Monday, recording its steepest single-day fall since September 2022.

The reverberation of the mayhem that rocked the US stock market was felt across the world, particularly in Asia.

BSE, NSE crash

Coming under the hammer of the fall in the US market, Japan’s Nikkei 225 and Taiwan’s TAIEX plunged more than 2.5%, while and Hong Kong’s Hang Seng registered a fall of about 1.5%.

In India, the benchmark BSE Sensex slipped 0.61% or 451 points and reached 73,693 at 9.25 AM on Tuesday. The NSE Nifty 50 opened weak with 132.95 points below last day's closing as it reached 22,327.35.

The situation was so severe that out of 30, only 3 stocks were in the green. Sun Pharmaceutical Industries (0.41% up), ICICI Bank (0.03% up), and Kotak Mahindra Bank (0% up) managed somehow to escape the onslaught.

The bloodbath at Dalal Street occurred after Donald Trump declined to say clearly if the US could face a recession due to his tariff policies.

What did Donald Trump say?

Talking to the Fox News Sunday, the US President opened the floodgate when he refused to rule out recession due to his policies.

He said, "I hate to predict things like that. There is a period of transition, because what we’re doing is very big.

He added, "We’re bringing wealth back to America. That’s a big thing…It takes a little time, but I think it should be great for us."

Donald Trump under attack

Democratic Senator Elizabeth Warren, who represents the state of Massachusetts, held Trump responsible for this.

Donald Trump has done nothing to lower prices, but he sure as heck has created a lot of economic chaos that will actually increase prices for families.



We’re in real economic trouble thanks to the President, and right now, the stock market is a flashing warning light. pic.twitter.com/eVs0rmUJDV — Elizabeth Warren (@SenWarren) March 11, 2025

Taking to social media platform X, she wrote in a post, "We’re in real economic trouble thanks to the President, and right now, the stock market is a flashing warning light."

Tariff War

True to his earlier declaration of adopting the America First and Make America Great Again, Donald Trump announced to imposition of a 10% tariff on energy and a 25% tariff on other products from Mexico and Canada has raised many questions.

These tariffs will be imposed notwithstanding the provisions made in the United States-Mexico-Canada Agreement (USMCA).

US-Mexico bilateral trade stood at an estimated value of $839.9 billion in 2024. While Washington exported goods worth $334.0 billion to Mexico, it imported products worth $505.9 billion from that country. Eventually, the US suffered a trade deficit of $171.9 billion.

The situation is not different with another US neighbour, Canada. The US-Canada bilateral trade stood at $762.1 billion to Canada in 2024. While it exported goods worth $349.4 billion to Canada, it imported goods worth $412.7 billion. It registered a trade deficit of $63.30 billion.