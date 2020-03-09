Bloodbath on Dalal Street: Sensex plunges over 1,900 pts as coronavirus, falling oil prices trigger global equity rout

Equity benchmark Sensex plunged over 1,900 points on Monday, led by a rout in global markets amid volatility due to coronavirus outbreak and falling oil prices.

Continuing its downward spiral, the 30-share index lost 1,941.67 points, or 5.17%, to close at 35,529.86. The NSE Nifty was down by 538.00 points, or 4.90%, to 10,451.45.

In the previous session on Friday, the Sensex settled 893.99 points or 2.32% lower at 37,576.62. The Nifty tanked 279.55 points or 2.48% to close at 10,989.45.

The fall on Monday was attributed to heightened volatility in major markets including China, US and European nations amid concerns over novel coronavirus outbreak and sinking crude prices.

Oil prices on Sunday plunged nearly 30% to USD 32.11 per barrel after top exporter Saudi Arabia launched a price war in response to a failure by leading producers to strike a deal to support energy markets.

ONGC, IndusInd Bank, RIL, PowerGrid, Tata Steel, L&T, SBI and Tech Mahindra were the top losers on Monday.

On NSE, ONGC shares were down by 15.99% (Rs 14.15) and closed at Rs 74.35. On BSE, it was down by Rs 14.50 (16.26%) and closed at Rs 74.65.

The State Bank of India, which is bailing out troubled Yes Bank, was down by over 6% and closed below at Rs 255.

Reliance Industries registered one of its biggest fall and lost 13.10% on NSE and 12.35% on BSE. RIL shares closed at Rs 1,104.50 (down by 166.50) and Rs 1,113.15 (down by 156.90) on NSE and BSE respectively.