The Indian stock market witnessed a sharp fall on Monday morning as the Sensex plunged 3,000 points, while the Nifty benchmark index fell 971 points to settle at 21,932. Investors suffered a massive loss with Rs 19 lakh crore being wiped out. This comes amid global market turmoil driven by recession fears and escalating trade war risks following US President Donald Trump's "Liberation Day" announcements on April 2.

All Sensex stocks traded in the red, with Tata Steel, Tata Motors, HCL Tech, L&T, Tech Mahindra, and Infosys among the top losers, declining by up to 10%. Midcap and small-cap indices were also severely impacted; the BSE midcap index fell 1,695 points to 38,813, while the small-cap index dropped 2,525 points to 43,341.

Sectoral performance was equally bleak as all 19 BSE indices recorded losses. IT, auto, metals, and capital goods sectors led the decline. This market crash reflects heightened volatility and uncertainty globally as investors grapple with the implications of Trump's aggressive tariff policies and fears of a full-blown trade war.