FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Advertisement
Headlines

Are Vijay Deverakonda, Rashmika Mandanna getting married in Udaipur tomorrow? Viral video shows wedding preps underway

Has Union Budget 2026 impressions of 'Op Sindoor' as defence spending soars? Compare it with Pakistan's defence expenditure

Who is Laura F. Dogu? New US envoy arrives in Caracas as Washington moves to reopen embassy in Venezuela

Mardaani 3 box office collection day 2: Rani Mukerji film witnesses 50% growth, hits Rs 10 crore despite Border 2 mania

PM Modi's first reaction on FM Nirmala Sitharaman's Union Budget 2026: 'Roadmap for Viksit Bharat', watch

Union Budget 2026: Nirmala Sitharaman announces major education push to make youth job-ready

Ram Charan feels 'blessed' after birth of twins, Upasana Konidela says their hope is to raise 'strong, compassionate' children

Bloodbath after Budget 2026: Stock markets crash, shares of Mukesh Ambani's Reliance, Gautam Adani's Adani Ports plummet

Shefali Bagga slams Al posters linking her to Yuzvendra Chahal and featuring Dhanashree Verma, RJ Mahvash: 'Get a life'

Union Budget 2026: FM Nirmala Sitharaman announces no change in income tax slabs for FY 26-27

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
Are Vijay Deverakonda, Rashmika Mandanna getting married in Udaipur tomorrow? Viral video shows wedding preps underway

Are Vijay Deverakonda, Rashmika Mandanna getting married in Udaipur tomorrow?

Has Union Budget 2026 impressions of 'Op Sindoor' as defence spending soars? Compare it with Pakistan's defence expenditure

Has Union Budget 2026 impressions of 'Op Sindoor' as defence spending soars?

Who is Laura F. Dogu? New US envoy arrives in Caracas as Washington moves to reopen embassy in Venezuela

Who is Laura F. Dogu? New US envoy arrives in Caracas as Washington moves to reo

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
Droupadi Murmu inaugurates winter edition 2026 at Amrit Udyan, Rashtrapati Bhavan, See pics

Droupadi Murmu inaugurates winter edition 2026 at Amrit Udyan

9 Union Budgets, 9 sarees: From Madhubani to Kanjeevaram, how Nirmala Sitharaman's sarees tell different stories

9 Union Budgets, 9 sarees: From Madhubani to Kanjeevaram

The 50 contestants full list: Sidharth Bhardwaj, Dino James, Shrutika Arjun, Bhavya Singh, Tejaswi Madivada, and more

The 50 contestants full list: Sidharth Bhardwaj, Bhavya Singh, and more

HomeBusiness

BUSINESS

Bloodbath after Budget 2026: Stock markets crash, shares of Mukesh Ambani's Reliance, Gautam Adani's Adani Ports plummet

The stock market has crashed after the Union Budget 2026 was presented by Finance Minsiter Nirmala Sitharaman in the Parliament. The Bombay Stock Exchange's 30-share Sensex suddenly broke amid the budget announcement, while the National Stock Exchange also witnessed a steep decline. BSE Sensex plunged over 2300 points in one fell swoop, while NSE Nifty plunged 750 points.

Latest News

Vanshika Tyagi

Updated : Feb 01, 2026, 01:54 PM IST

Bloodbath after Budget 2026: Stock markets crash, shares of Mukesh Ambani's Reliance, Gautam Adani's Adani Ports plummet
Add DNA as a Preferred Source

TRENDING NOW

The stock market has crashed after the Union Budget 2026 was presented by Finance Minsiter Nirmala Sitharaman in the Parliament. The Bombay Stock Exchange's 30-share Sensex suddenly broke amid the budget announcement, while the National Stock Exchange also witnessed a steep decline. BSE Sensex plunged over 2300 points in one fell swoop, while NSE Nifty plunged 750 points.

Sensex-Nifty suddenly fell sharply, while the BSE Sensex opened at 82,388.97, up from its previous close of 82,269 before the budget was presented, and continued to fluctuate between the announcements made by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman in the budget speech in Parliament.

The NSE Nifty also fell sharply and was seen trading with a slippage of around 750 points.

Investors lose Rs 8 lakhs

The impact of this sharp fall in the stock market has also been seen on the wealth of investors. Their losses can be estimated by looking at the MSE Market Cap Data. Actually, there has been a big decline in BSE market capitalization. The BSE market cap was Rs 460 lakh crore on Friday, the last trading day of last week, which has fallen by Rs 8 lakh crore to Rs 52 lakh crore today.

Who were losers, gainers?

The market breakdown saw a sharp fall in the shares of several giants including Mukesh Ambani's Reliance, BEL and Gautam Adani's Adani Ports. Titan, Axis Bank, ITC, BEL, UTC were also among losers.

While HDFC, Sun Pharma, TCS were among major gainers in BSE

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
    Read More
    Advertisement
    POPULAR STORIES
    Are Vijay Deverakonda, Rashmika Mandanna getting married in Udaipur tomorrow? Viral video shows wedding preps underway
    Are Vijay Deverakonda, Rashmika Mandanna getting married in Udaipur tomorrow?
    Has Union Budget 2026 impressions of 'Op Sindoor' as defence spending soars? Compare it with Pakistan's defence expenditure
    Has Union Budget 2026 impressions of 'Op Sindoor' as defence spending soars?
    Who is Laura F. Dogu? New US envoy arrives in Caracas as Washington moves to reopen embassy in Venezuela
    Who is Laura F. Dogu? New US envoy arrives in Caracas as Washington moves to reo
    Mardaani 3 box office collection day 2: Rani Mukerji film witnesses 50% growth, hits Rs 10 crore despite Border 2 mania
    Mardaani 3 box office collection day 2: Rani Mukerji film witnesses 50% growth
    PM Modi's first reaction on FM Nirmala Sitharaman's Union Budget 2026: 'Roadmap for Viksit Bharat', watch
    PM Modi's first reaction to Union Budget 2026 presented by FM Nirmala Sitharaman
    MORE
    Advertisement
    MOST VIEWED
    Droupadi Murmu inaugurates winter edition 2026 at Amrit Udyan, Rashtrapati Bhavan, See pics
    Droupadi Murmu inaugurates winter edition 2026 at Amrit Udyan
    9 Union Budgets, 9 sarees: From Madhubani to Kanjeevaram, how Nirmala Sitharaman's sarees tell different stories
    9 Union Budgets, 9 sarees: From Madhubani to Kanjeevaram
    The 50 contestants full list: Sidharth Bhardwaj, Dino James, Shrutika Arjun, Bhavya Singh, Tejaswi Madivada, and more
    The 50 contestants full list: Sidharth Bhardwaj, Bhavya Singh, and more
    Jitendra Kumar, Paramvir Singh Cheema, Sumeet Vyas, Naveen Kasturia, Amol Parashar: Bollywood actors who started their journey with TVF
    Jitendra Kumar, Paramvir Singh Cheema, Sumeet Vyas, Naveen Kasturia
    The 50 Confirmed Contestants: From Arbaaz Patel to Dimple Singh, Natalia Janoszek; players fighting for glory
    The 50 Confirmed Contestants: From Arbaaz Patel to Dimple Singh
    MORE
    MOST WATCHED
    MORE
    DNA ORIGNALS
    DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion
    DNA TV Show: Focus of Lok Sabha polls 2024 shifting from development to religion
    DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society
    DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes' a new threat
    DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
    DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
    DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period
    DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering ca
    DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'
    DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey
    MORE
    Advertisement