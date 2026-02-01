Bloodbath after Budget 2026: Stock markets crash, shares of Mukesh Ambani's Reliance, Gautam Adani's Adani Ports plummet

The stock market has crashed after the Union Budget 2026 was presented by Finance Minsiter Nirmala Sitharaman in the Parliament. The Bombay Stock Exchange's 30-share Sensex suddenly broke amid the budget announcement, while the National Stock Exchange also witnessed a steep decline. BSE Sensex plunged over 2300 points in one fell swoop, while NSE Nifty plunged 750 points.

Sensex-Nifty suddenly fell sharply, while the BSE Sensex opened at 82,388.97, up from its previous close of 82,269 before the budget was presented, and continued to fluctuate between the announcements made by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman in the budget speech in Parliament.

The NSE Nifty also fell sharply and was seen trading with a slippage of around 750 points.

Investors lose Rs 8 lakhs

The impact of this sharp fall in the stock market has also been seen on the wealth of investors. Their losses can be estimated by looking at the MSE Market Cap Data. Actually, there has been a big decline in BSE market capitalization. The BSE market cap was Rs 460 lakh crore on Friday, the last trading day of last week, which has fallen by Rs 8 lakh crore to Rs 52 lakh crore today.

Who were losers, gainers?

The market breakdown saw a sharp fall in the shares of several giants including Mukesh Ambani's Reliance, BEL and Gautam Adani's Adani Ports. Titan, Axis Bank, ITC, BEL, UTC were also among losers.

While HDFC, Sun Pharma, TCS were among major gainers in BSE