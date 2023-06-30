Blitzscaling India: Key takeaways from Conquest's India portfolio summit 2023

Amit Jain, CarDekho Group CEO

As the world continues to witness India's ascent on the global stage, the story of India's startup ecosystem continues to be written, one transformative idea at a time. Celebrating this narrative, Conquest, BITS Pilani recently hosted the second edition of The India Portfolio, a two-day virtual summit. Building upon the achievements of the previous year's edition, which traced the evolutionary journey of India's startup ecosystem, this edition centred around the theme of "Blitzscaling India" and the boundless opportunities for the thriving startup ecosystem. It emphasized the impact of recent technological innovations, showcasing the rapid growth of Indian businesses, and presented an inspiring narrative of India's potential for innovation and growth shortly.

The summit commenced with Aastha Grover, Head of Startup India, providing a comprehensive overview of the current state of the Indian startup ecosystem and talking about the government's initiatives aimed at fostering and supporting emerging ventures. This was followed by panel discussions delving into advancements in the agri-tech and health-tech sectors. Leading founders of the domain, such as Sanjay Dasari of WayCool Foods, Sharath Loganathan of Ninjacart, Rizwan Koita of CitiusTech, and Harsimarbir Singh of Pristyn Care, shared their valuable insights during these sessions.

The summit also hosted Amit Jain, co-founder and CEO at CarDekho Group, and a Shark at Shark Tank India, who shared his journey of elevating the company to a leading industry player. Divya Gokulnath, the co-founder at BYJU’S, talked about the rapid future growth of the EdTech industry in India. With the company's total spending on acquisitions nearing $3 Billion, she also discussed plans for offline expansion. The first day of the summit ended with Sandeep Aggarwal, the brain behind ShopClues and Droom, sharing his journey to creating multiple unicorns and the future of the Indian startup ecosystem, claiming that, “by 2032, India will be the world's leading startup hub.”

The second day was kicked off by Tanuj Shori (Co-founder, Square Yards) and Divyanshu Sharma (Co-founder, Officebanao), as they dived into the emerging proptech sector. The summit also featured Nilesh Patel, co-founder and CEO of a SaaS-based unicorn, LeadSquared. With SaaS being one of the fastest-growing sectors in India and projected to be worth $50 Billion by 2030, Nilesh shared the challenges he faced while scaling the company and how he plans to integrate AI into the platform.

Day 2 also saw sessions by Naiyya Saggi (Co-Founder, The Good Glamm Group), Ankit Agrawal (Founder & CEO, InsuranceDekho), Vishesh Khurana (Co-Founder, Shiprocket), and Amarinder Dhaliwal (Business Head, IndiaMART), among others, each sharing insights into diverse sectors of the ecosystem. The entire summit can be viewed on YouTube using the following links:

Next at Conquest, a cohort of 22 startups, selected from a pool of 2000+ registrations, will embark on an extensive 7-week hybrid accelerator program that will encompass personalized mentoring, workshops led by industry experts, and fireside chats with leading figures of the ecosystem. The program will culminate in Bangalore’s most anticipated startup event, the Demo Day, which will feature an array of insightful panel discussions, keynote addresses, and the distribution of equity-free grants after a Shark Tank-style pitching session.