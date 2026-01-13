Blinkit, Zepto, Swiggy and Zomato to end 10-minute delivery service after government crackdown

The government's intervention comes amid growing concerns over the safety and well-being of gig workers.

The central government has taken a significant step to address concerns over gig worker safety by asking quick commerce platforms to drop their "10-Minute Delivery" deadlines. Union Labour Minister Mansukh Mandaviya held discussions with leading platforms, including Blinkit, Zepto, Zomato, and Swiggy, to address concerns related to delivery timelines. Following the meeting, Blinkit has removed the 10-minute delivery promise from its branding, and other aggregators are expected to follow suit soon, according to a report by News18.

A move to prioritise worker's safety

The government's intervention comes amid growing concerns over the safety and well-being of gig workers. AAP Rajya Sabha MP Raghav Chadha had raised the issue in Parliament's winter session, arguing that 10-minute deadlines push workers to take risks on the road to meet unrealistic targets.

Chadha emphasised the need to look beyond convenience and consider the human cost of ultra-fast deliveries. To draw attention to the daily grind of gig workers, Chadha dressed up as a Blinkit delivery agent and delivered orders, sharing his experience on social media.

Gig workers' concerns and demands

Gig workers have been demanding better working conditions, fair wages, and improved safety measures. On December 31, 2025, gig workers went on a nationwide strike to protest against low pay, unsafe working conditions, and pressure to meet strict delivery deadlines.

The strike was called off after the government assured workers that their concerns would be addressed. The Ministry of Labour and Employment has published draft rules for four labour codes, which include provisions for gig workers' social security, minimum wage, health, and occupational safety.

Labour codes and gig worker benefits

The draft rules stipulate that gig workers must be associated with an aggregator for at least 90 days in a financial year to qualify for social security benefits. If a worker is engaged with multiple aggregators, the minimum requirement is fixed at 120 days.

The government aims to roll out the entire package of four labour codes across the country from April 1, 2026. The move is seen as a significant step towards recognizing gig workers' rights and providing them with better working conditions.

The government's intervention has been welcomed by gig workers and their representatives. The move is expected to lead to improved working conditions and better safety measures for gig workers. As the industry continues to evolve, it remains to be seen how the labour codes and draft rules will be implemented and what impact they will have on gig workers' lives