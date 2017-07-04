Biz can opt for composition scheme on GSTN portal from Wed

The registration facility for input service distributors (ISDs) will start from tomorrow and that of TCS and TDS deductors will open some time after July 20, GSTN Chairman Navin Kumar said.

With 3.58 lakh new registrations over the past 10 days, GST Network from tomorrow will provide an option on its Web portal to businesses that would like to opt for the composition scheme.

Under the Goods and Services Tax (GST) framework, businesses have to register with GSTN -- the IT backbone -- following which they are given a provisional ID which can be used for transactions and filing tax returns.

"More than 3.58 lakh new registrations have come in since June 25. Also, more than one lakh existing excise, service tax and VAT assessees have migrated to the GSTN portal in the last 10 days taking the total migration tally to nearly 68 lakh," Kumar told

