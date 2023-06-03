BITS Pilani’s Conquest is accelerating Indian startup ecosystem through startup-investor-mentor collaboration

BITS Pilani (File)

The core purpose of any enterprise is to solve real-world problems, earning revenue by offering services that people esteem to be of value. Moreover, the net value-add of their service must be higher than that of any other provider, or else they will simply be replaced in today’s competitive landscape. In this context, it is imperative to examine the roles played by three key stakeholders in the startup ecosystem: early-stage startups, investors, and mentors. These players have interlocking interests that together contribute significantly to the growth and development of the ecosystem as a whole.

While it is undeniable that the lack of a viable business idea remains a primary reason for startup failure, even ventures with strong concepts, exceptional teams, and disruptive market potential can falter due to the treacherous trifecta- lack of reliable sources of funding, expert guidance, and extensive networks to fuel their growth. These three crucial elements are inherently required by any startup in its early stages.

The next stakeholder in the ecosystem, investors, play a pivotal role in the startup ecosystem, driven by their aim to generate substantial returns on investment by backing ventures that exhibit promising growth prospects. Investors actively seek out a consistent pipeline of high-quality startups that are open to investment, allowing the latter to fulfill capital-intensive goals. This symbiotic relationship between investors and startups creates a win-win situation, enabling both parties to reap the rewards of their collaboration.

And finally, we have mentors and coaches. Experienced, wise, and wanting to give back, these mentors are perhaps the most admirable of all the key players discussed. Bringing free expertise on highly specific issues, a mentor’s key role is to improve a startup’s decision-making. There are a variety of ways this could happen, such as by offering past experience, better ecosystem knowledge, a comprehensive and deep understanding of the important aspects, and so on.

Amidst this backdrop, startup accelerators emerge as a beacon of hope for startups, offering a transformative platform to nurture and empower the next generation of entrepreneurs. As India's first and largest student-run startup accelerator, Conquest brings together these three key stakeholders and performs the legwork necessary to make it a seamless experience for all those involved. Since its inception in 2004, it has directly impacted more than 5000 startups from all over India, disbursing INR 1 Cr+ of equity-free grants in the last 3 years alone.

Conquest is an initiative by the Centre for Entrepreneurial Leadership (CEL), BITS Pilani, and aims to support early stage startups through a 7-week hybrid program. The program places a strong emphasis on networking, recognizing the power of connections in the startup world. This exposure not only opens doors to potential investors but also fosters collaboration and partnerships.

All this is coupled with personalized mentorship and insightful sessions led by industry experts that dive into the core elements encompassing refinement of business models, formulation of growth strategies, and resolution of operational obstacles. The zero-cost, zero-equity model ensures that the founder has to stake nothing at all but gets access to the most essential elements required for their startup's growth, including funding, resources, connections, and guidance throughout the program. Early-stage startup founders can register for Conquest’s 19th edition through their website, conquest.org.in