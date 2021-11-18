Bitcoin mania! You'd be surprised to know how much cryptocurrency Google CEO Sundar Pichai owns

Google and parent company Alphabet CEO, Sundar Pichai, recently revealed his experience with cryptocurrency in an interview at an economic forum in Singapore. Among other questions about the company he heads, Pichai was also asked if and how much cryptocurrency he owns.

Revealing that he doesn’t own any cryptocurrency, Pichai reportedly said, “I wish I did. I’ve dabbled in it, you know, in and out.”

The revelation may come across as surprising because Pichai had revealed in 2018 that his son, who was 11 years old at the time, was mining the cryptocurrency Ethereum on the family PC at home. He has stated during a business conference in New York, “Last week I was at dinner with my son and I was talking about something about Bitcoin and my son clarified what I was talking about was Ethereum, which is slightly different.” Pichai exclaimed, “He’s 11 years old. And he told me he’s mining it.”

Also on the cryptocurrency front, Indian Prime Minister Modi called on all democratic nations to ensure that cryptocurrency doesn't end up in the wrong hands and spoil the youth, while speaking at the Sydney Dialogue. The PM said in his speech, “But we also face new risks and new forms of conflict across diverse threats, from sea-bed to cyber to space. Technology has already become a major instrument of global competition and key to shaping the future international order.”