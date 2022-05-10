Bitcoin falls drastically, other crypto prices also sink

(Image Source: Reuters)

Although the cryptocurrency market has been under pressure for the last several days, but during the last 24 hours, there has been an outcry in the entire crypto market. The market had fallen 8.58% during the last 24 hours till 10:18 am on Tuesday morning and the global cryptocurrency market cap has come down to USD 1.42 trillion.

According to the data of Coinmarketcap, the price of Bitcoin has fallen by 7.82% today. This currency is trading today at USD 31,080.91. Ethereum Price Today is down 5.58% to USD 2,330.99 in the last 24 hours. Bitcoin has fallen by 19.26% in one week, while Ethereum has fallen by 18.17%.

Bitcoin down by 33% in 2022

The price of Bitcoin has dropped significantly in 2022. At present, today's level is the lowest level of this year. On January 1, 2022, this currency was at USD 46,726, but today's price is USD 31,080.91. Which means the currency has fallen 33% so far in this year.

Earlier on August 20, 2020, Bitcoin had traded below USD 30,000 to USD 29,807. However, after that fall, Bitcoin showed tremendous momentum and on November 8, 2021, it had reached USD 67,000.

Changes in cryptocurrencies

Avalanche - Price: USD 44.24, Changes (in 24 hours) -13.91%, Weekly - 28.32%

Solana (Solana - SOL) - Price: USD 67.13, Change (in 24 hours) -11.29%, Weekly - 24.03%

Cardano (Cardano - ADA) - Price: USD 0.6344, Change (in 24 hours) -10.97%, Weekly -19.81%

Tron (TRON - TRX) - Price: USD 0.07717, Change (in 24 hours) - 9.28%, Weekly - 10.39%

Shiba Inu - Price: USD 0.00001558, Changes (in 24 hours) -12.97%, Weekly -25.34%

Terra Luna - Price: USD 28.15, Change (in 24 hours) - 55.34%, Weekly - 66.79%

XRP - Price: USD 0.5084, Change (in 24 hours) -10.42%, Weekly -18.43%

BNB - Price: USD 313.47, Change (in 24 hours) - 10.68%, Weekly -19.80%

Dogecoin (DOGE) - Price: USD 0.1098, Change (in 24 hours) -10.56%, Weekly -16.63%

Highest jump

Rakon (RKN), Metacyber (METAC) and BitBall (BTB) were among the top gainers in the last 24 hours. There has been a tremendous jump in Rakon (RKN) during the last 24 hours. It is moving ahead with a jump of 818.61%.

Metacyber (METAC) has jumped 603.91%, while BitBall (BTB) is at number three, which has seen a jump of 311.47%.