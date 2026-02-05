Bitcoin crashes to 16-month low amid Donald Trump-linked geopolitical shock, will it breach $70,000 level?

Bitcoin fell to a 16-month low below $73,000, rattling crypto markets as Citi warns prices could slide further to the $70,000 level.

The geopolitical and economic challenges thrown by US President Donald Trump have begun to show their implications in the most unexpected way. In what may be called collateral damage to his unhinged ambition over Greenland, the world's oldest cryptocurrency suffered miserably. Bitcoin has hit its lowest value in the past 16 months. Breaking the psychological level of the $73,000 mark, Bitcoin sent shockwaves across the cryptocurrency sector on Tuesday. According to a Citi note to clients, analysts apprehend that it may go further down and hit the level of $70,000 soon.

Geopolitical implications of Donald Trump's decisions

Experts believe the main reason for the present position of the Bitcoin crash is that the investors wanted to move out of the risk and the tension that was created by some of the decisions taken by Trump. His geopolitical ambition and gambit for Greenland triggered the tension between the US and the EU. Besides, the expectations of a US monetary policy shift following Trump’s nomination of Kevin Warsh for Fed chair also contributed to the crash. A slowdown in efforts to create more crypto-friendly regulatory and legislative guardrails in the US also added to the simmering tension and apprehension of investors.