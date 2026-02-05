Bitcoin crashes to 16-month low amid Donald Trump-linked geopolitical shock, will it breach $70,000 level?

Richa Chadha slams Indian guru Deepak Chopra over his mention in Epstein files: 'If life makes you Deepak, be a Mohammad'
Bitcoin fell to a 16-month low below $73,000, rattling crypto markets as Citi warns prices could slide further to the $70,000 level.
The geopolitical and economic challenges thrown by US President Donald Trump have begun to show their implications in the most unexpected way. In what may be called collateral damage to his unhinged ambition over Greenland, the world's oldest cryptocurrency suffered miserably. Bitcoin has hit its lowest value in the past 16 months. Breaking the psychological level of the $73,000 mark, Bitcoin sent shockwaves across the cryptocurrency sector on Tuesday. According to a Citi note to clients, analysts apprehend that it may go further down and hit the level of $70,000 soon.