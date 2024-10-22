He supervises more than 160 firms in different fields such as hotelling, education, and finance

In a remarkable testament to entrepreneurship, Binod Chaudhary is the only billionaire of Nepal and recently on the 2024 Forbes Billionaire List with the net worth of approximately Rs 1,51,34,07,60,000. Chaudhary is most famous for creating the Wai Wai Noodles that has now become the go-to brand for noodles in Nepal and has penetrated the Indian market, challenging its giant, Maggi.

Interestingly, Wai Wai is not a Chinese product but is actually a Nepalese brand, and you should be proud of it. This food invention came to him on a visit to Thailand, where he realised how much people loved this product, instant noodles. Thus, he brought Wai Wai into the Nepali market, and within a short span of time, it attracted consumer attention due to its taste and ease of use.

Other than Wai Wai, Chaudhary has diversified his business empire a lot more than that of noodles. He supervises more than 160 firms in different fields such as hotelling, education, and finance. His business interests are a 60% controlling interest in Nabil Bank and a joint venture with National Panasonic.

He has been equally successful in his social commitment. He contributed over Rs 20 crore after the earthquake in Nepal in 2015 to help rebuild homes and schools. All his charitable endeavours stem from his philosophy of contributing towards the welfare of society as well as the development of a prosperous Nepal.

Binod’s aspirations extend beyond personal wealth; he envisions transforming Nepal into an attractive investment destination. He advocates for policies that encourage entrepreneurship and economic growth, emphasising the need for a supportive environment for businesses to thrive.

In conclusion, Binod Chaudhary’s story is one of ambition and impact. As he continues to expand his business empire while uplifting his community, he embodies the spirit of modern entrepreneurship in Nepal.