Binny Bansal, Flipkart co-founder, has launched his new startup Opptra, a tech-driven company that will licence and sell branded consumer goods in Asia across categories such as fashion and lifestyle, home and kitchen products and electronics. Bansal exited Flipkart in 2019 after Walmart acquired a 77 per cent stake in the e-commerce giant for USD 16 billion. Later, in the same year, Bansal also co-founded a scaling platform xto10x with his former colleagues at Flipkart. Now, he is the founder and chairman of Opptra, which has roped in senior executives from Amazon, Flipkart and Swiggy.

Binny Bansal, a former Amazon executive, had teamed up with pal Sachin Bansal in 2007 to found Flipkart as an online seller of books. Later, they grew it into an e-commerce giant. Today, Binny is a billionaire with a real-time net worth of USD 1.4 billion. In 2023, Binny sold his remaining 1.8 per cent stake to Walmart.

Under Opptra, two franchising businesses – Exporio and Terraspan – have already begun operations, the firm said in a press release on Wednesday. Exporio caters to fashion and lifestyle brands looking to expand into the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) region, while Terraspan is focused on home and kitchenware brands entering India, the GCC and Southeast Asia. “Opptra’s franchising businesses will have end-to-end capabilities to adapt product ranges, ensure import compliance, manage omni-channel distribution, and manufacture when needed,” it said.

Binny Bansal is an IIT Delhi alumnus, who completed his graduation in computer science and engineering. After college, he worked at Sarnoff Corporation, and then in January 2007, he joined Amazon as a software engineer and worked for nine months. Later, he co-founded Flipkart.