FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Advertisement
Headlines

In PICS: Karisma Kapoor stuns in Ritu Kumar Chanderi silk suit; you can too add it to your wardrobe for Rs 1,50,000

Who is Brooklyn Beckham? 'Black sheep' of Beckham family who blocked parents David and Victoria on Instagram after family feud

This is India's only railway station from where you can board trains for all places across the country; not Delhi, Mumbai or Howarh, it is…

Samantha Ruth Prabhu makes striking style statement in silk saree and gold jewellery; See pics

Binance faces $3B+ terror liability: First exchange to survive civil ATA motion

IMF launches the global playbook on Stablecoin risks and monetary sovereignty

Football legend David Beckham, wife Victoria's son Brooklyn blocks parents on Instagram? Here's all you need to know

Who is Kalyan Padala? Bigg Boss Telugu 9 winner, former Indian Army soldier, first commoner to win Nagarjuna's show, bags Rs 35 lakh

Who is Anand Varadarajan? Indian-origin tech executive named new CTO of Starbucks, earlier worked at..., here's all you need to know about him

Epstein Files Case Update: Justice dept restores Donald Trump's photograph from released documents, here's why

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
Who is Brooklyn Beckham? 'Black sheep' of Beckham family who blocked parents David and Victoria on Instagram after family feud

Who is Brooklyn Beckham? 'Black sheep' of Beckham family who blocked parents

This is India's only railway station from where you can board trains for all places across the country; not Delhi, Mumbai or Howarh, it is…

This is India's only railway station from where you can board trains for all pla

Samantha Ruth Prabhu makes striking style statement in silk saree and gold jewellery; See pics

Samantha Ruth Prabhu makes striking style statement in silk saree

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
Dhurandhar 2: Dawood Ibrahim, Masood Azhar, or Osama Bin Laden, who's Bade Sahab in Ranveer Singh-starrer? Here's what we know

Dhurandhar 2: Dawood Ibrahim, Masood Azhar, or Osama Bin Laden, who's Bade Sahab

Dhurandhar Yalina Jamali Fashion decoded: Sara Arjun’s 5 stunning looks in film, SEE pic

Dhurandhar Yalina Jamali Fashion decoded: Sara Arjun’s 5 stunning looks in film

Bollywood moms and their top health secrets: From Katrina Kaif to Sshura Khan, here's how celebs stay fit after motherhood

From Katrina Kaif to Sshura Khan, here's how celebs stay fit after motherhood

HomeBusiness

BUSINESS

Binance faces $3B+ terror liability: First exchange to survive civil ATA motion

300+ Hamas victims sued Binance under the Anti-Terrorism Act. A federal judge just DENIED dismissal, greenlighting discovery into $1B+ terror flows.

Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated : Dec 22, 2025, 12:26 PM IST

Binance faces $3B+ terror liability: First exchange to survive civil ATA motion
Add DNA as a Preferred Source

TRENDING NOW

When more than 300 victims and families of the October 2023 Hamas attack sued Binance under the United States Anti-Terrorism Act, the case signalled a turning point. Now, a federal judge has denied Binance’s motion to dismiss, confirming that the plaintiffs presented a plausible claim that the exchange knowingly facilitated terrorist financing. What was once treated as a symbolic lawsuit has now become a legally serious threat that could reshape the global crypto industry.

This ruling marks the first time the Anti-Terrorism Act has penetrated a Tier-1 exchange. The case will now enter discovery, the phase in which courts compel a company to disclose internal documents, communications and compliance records. For Binance, this represents the most intrusive examination of its internal operations ever ordered by a court.

Why the Court Refused to Dismiss the Case?

A motion to dismiss is an attempt to stop a lawsuit before any evidence is examined. Denying the motion means the judge believes the allegations are credible enough to demand a deeper investigation.

According to the court order, the plaintiffs sufficiently alleged that Binance knowingly enabled the movement of funds linked to Hamas, Hezbollah, the Palestinian Islamic Jihad and Iran’s Revolutionary Guard Corps. The judge described Binance’s argument that it had treated all customers equally, including sanctioned actors, as “somewhat breathtaking”.

The ruling also clarified that Changpeng Zhao’s presidential pardon does not shield Binance from civil liability. In fact, the court noted that the earlier guilty plea and the subsequent pardon can be read as confirmation that Binance had knowledge of the risks involved. This transforms what the company once saw as the conclusion of its legal troubles into a piece of evidence that strengthens the plaintiffs’ case.

If the plaintiffs succeed, the Anti-Terrorism Act allows for treble damages. Since they allege more than one billion dollars in terror-linked flows, Binance could theoretically face more than three billion dollars in liability.

Why Discovery Is the Real Shockwave?

The discovery phase will force Binance to produce internal emails, risk alerts, compliance chat logs, transaction monitoring reports and communications with high-risk intermediaries. Much of this material was never made public during the company’s earlier settlement with the Department of Justice.

For the global crypto industry, this is the moment that matters. Discovery has the potential to reveal how exchanges operated behind the scenes at a time when sanctions enforcement, wallet-based restrictions and anti-money laundering tools were still evolving. The outcome may influence regulatory expectations for years.

As Tapan Sangal, Chief Visionary at Kwala, explains, “Once courts accept that weak controls can support illicit activity, the issue stops being a regulatory problem. It becomes a liability problem. And liability can reshape an industry much faster than regulation.”

His comment reflects a broader shift. Regulators are no longer the only actors capable of setting boundaries. Victims and private attorneys have become an equally powerful enforcement force.

A New Era of Responsibility for Exchanges

The Binance ruling establishes a legal template that can be replicated across jurisdictions. Any platform with past anti-money laundering violations or known exposure to sanctioned networks is now one lawsuit away from a similar fight.

This is no longer a theoretical scenario. In India, more than six hundred and twenty three crore rupees were recently laundered across twenty seven exchanges according to an investigation by the National Cybercrime Reporting Portal. In Europe and the Middle East, regulators are also raising concerns about inadequate traceability. The Binance case proves that legal consequences will not always begin with governments. They can begin with victims.

The implications are significant. It calls for exhanges to stop relying on “Plausible Deniability” and prepare themselves for “Court Liability”. They must demonstrate active controls, continuous monitoring and clear audit trails. Systems that were designed for permissionless environments must now evolve toward predictable responsibility.

How Builders Are Responding?

The ruling highlights the growing importance of infrastructures that integrate compliance directly into their architecture. Platforms such as Kalp and Kwala represent this shift. Kalp provides permissioned rails where participants are identity-anchored and transactions are inherently traceable. Kwala offers programmable screening across multiple chains, helping institutions evaluate wallet risk and detect suspicious patterns before a transaction occurs. STOEX, which focuses on institutional market integrity, reinforces this direction by treating digital assets with the same seriousness as traditional financial instruments.

These examples are not solutions to Binance’s issues. They simply illustrate the direction the industry must move. The era in which exchanges operated without clear responsibilities is disappearing.

The Road Ahead

The judge’s decision ensures that the case will continue and that Binance will undergo one of the most extensive examinations a crypto platform has ever faced. The outcome will influence how courts worldwide assess responsibility, how regulators design new frameworks and how builders architect the next generation of market infrastructure.

This is no longer only about Binance. It is about the future expectations placed on every exchange. The question has changed from “What rules apply?” to “What will you be held responsible for in court?”

 

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
Who is Brooklyn Beckham? 'Black sheep' of Beckham family who blocked parents David and Victoria on Instagram after family feud
Who is Brooklyn Beckham? 'Black sheep' of Beckham family who blocked parents
This is India's only railway station from where you can board trains for all places across the country; not Delhi, Mumbai or Howarh, it is…
This is India's only railway station from where you can board trains for all pla
Samantha Ruth Prabhu makes striking style statement in silk saree and gold jewellery; See pics
Samantha Ruth Prabhu makes striking style statement in silk saree
Binance faces $3B+ terror liability: First exchange to survive civil ATA motion
Binance faces $3B+ terror liability: First exchange to survive civil ATA motion
IMF launches the global playbook on Stablecoin risks and monetary sovereignty
IMF launches the global playbook on Stablecoin risks and monetary sovereignty
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
Dhurandhar 2: Dawood Ibrahim, Masood Azhar, or Osama Bin Laden, who's Bade Sahab in Ranveer Singh-starrer? Here's what we know
Dhurandhar 2: Dawood Ibrahim, Masood Azhar, or Osama Bin Laden, who's Bade Sahab
Dhurandhar Yalina Jamali Fashion decoded: Sara Arjun’s 5 stunning looks in film, SEE pic
Dhurandhar Yalina Jamali Fashion decoded: Sara Arjun’s 5 stunning looks in film
Bollywood moms and their top health secrets: From Katrina Kaif to Sshura Khan, here's how celebs stay fit after motherhood
From Katrina Kaif to Sshura Khan, here's how celebs stay fit after motherhood
Kriti Sanon stuns in elegant lavender: From dreamy gowns to graceful saree looks; See pics
Kriti Sanon stuns in elegant lavender: From dreamy gowns to graceful saree
Dhurandhar 2: Will Bade Sahab's identity be revealed? Here's all you need to know about Aditya Dhar, Ranveer Singh's film; release date, plot and more
Dhurandhar 2 Bade Sahab identity all you need to know about Ranveer Singh film
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
DNA ORIGNALS
DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Focus of Lok Sabha polls 2024 shifting from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes' a new threat
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering ca
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey
MORE
Advertisement