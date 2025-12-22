Binance faces $3B+ terror liability: First exchange to survive civil ATA motion

300+ Hamas victims sued Binance under the Anti-Terrorism Act. A federal judge just DENIED dismissal, greenlighting discovery into $1B+ terror flows.

When more than 300 victims and families of the October 2023 Hamas attack sued Binance under the United States Anti-Terrorism Act, the case signalled a turning point. Now, a federal judge has denied Binance’s motion to dismiss, confirming that the plaintiffs presented a plausible claim that the exchange knowingly facilitated terrorist financing. What was once treated as a symbolic lawsuit has now become a legally serious threat that could reshape the global crypto industry.

This ruling marks the first time the Anti-Terrorism Act has penetrated a Tier-1 exchange. The case will now enter discovery, the phase in which courts compel a company to disclose internal documents, communications and compliance records. For Binance, this represents the most intrusive examination of its internal operations ever ordered by a court.

Why the Court Refused to Dismiss the Case?

A motion to dismiss is an attempt to stop a lawsuit before any evidence is examined. Denying the motion means the judge believes the allegations are credible enough to demand a deeper investigation.

According to the court order, the plaintiffs sufficiently alleged that Binance knowingly enabled the movement of funds linked to Hamas, Hezbollah, the Palestinian Islamic Jihad and Iran’s Revolutionary Guard Corps. The judge described Binance’s argument that it had treated all customers equally, including sanctioned actors, as “somewhat breathtaking”.

The ruling also clarified that Changpeng Zhao’s presidential pardon does not shield Binance from civil liability. In fact, the court noted that the earlier guilty plea and the subsequent pardon can be read as confirmation that Binance had knowledge of the risks involved. This transforms what the company once saw as the conclusion of its legal troubles into a piece of evidence that strengthens the plaintiffs’ case.

If the plaintiffs succeed, the Anti-Terrorism Act allows for treble damages. Since they allege more than one billion dollars in terror-linked flows, Binance could theoretically face more than three billion dollars in liability.

Why Discovery Is the Real Shockwave?

The discovery phase will force Binance to produce internal emails, risk alerts, compliance chat logs, transaction monitoring reports and communications with high-risk intermediaries. Much of this material was never made public during the company’s earlier settlement with the Department of Justice.

For the global crypto industry, this is the moment that matters. Discovery has the potential to reveal how exchanges operated behind the scenes at a time when sanctions enforcement, wallet-based restrictions and anti-money laundering tools were still evolving. The outcome may influence regulatory expectations for years.

As Tapan Sangal, Chief Visionary at Kwala, explains, “Once courts accept that weak controls can support illicit activity, the issue stops being a regulatory problem. It becomes a liability problem. And liability can reshape an industry much faster than regulation.”

His comment reflects a broader shift. Regulators are no longer the only actors capable of setting boundaries. Victims and private attorneys have become an equally powerful enforcement force.

A New Era of Responsibility for Exchanges

The Binance ruling establishes a legal template that can be replicated across jurisdictions. Any platform with past anti-money laundering violations or known exposure to sanctioned networks is now one lawsuit away from a similar fight.

This is no longer a theoretical scenario. In India, more than six hundred and twenty three crore rupees were recently laundered across twenty seven exchanges according to an investigation by the National Cybercrime Reporting Portal. In Europe and the Middle East, regulators are also raising concerns about inadequate traceability. The Binance case proves that legal consequences will not always begin with governments. They can begin with victims.

The implications are significant. It calls for exhanges to stop relying on “Plausible Deniability” and prepare themselves for “Court Liability”. They must demonstrate active controls, continuous monitoring and clear audit trails. Systems that were designed for permissionless environments must now evolve toward predictable responsibility.

How Builders Are Responding?

The ruling highlights the growing importance of infrastructures that integrate compliance directly into their architecture. Platforms such as Kalp and Kwala represent this shift. Kalp provides permissioned rails where participants are identity-anchored and transactions are inherently traceable. Kwala offers programmable screening across multiple chains, helping institutions evaluate wallet risk and detect suspicious patterns before a transaction occurs. STOEX, which focuses on institutional market integrity, reinforces this direction by treating digital assets with the same seriousness as traditional financial instruments.

These examples are not solutions to Binance’s issues. They simply illustrate the direction the industry must move. The era in which exchanges operated without clear responsibilities is disappearing.

The Road Ahead

The judge’s decision ensures that the case will continue and that Binance will undergo one of the most extensive examinations a crypto platform has ever faced. The outcome will influence how courts worldwide assess responsibility, how regulators design new frameworks and how builders architect the next generation of market infrastructure.

This is no longer only about Binance. It is about the future expectations placed on every exchange. The question has changed from “What rules apply?” to “What will you be held responsible for in court?”