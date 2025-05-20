Starlink, a satellite internet service owned by billionaire Elon Musk's SpaceX, has started operations in Bangladesh. This has raised questions over the service's long-pending launch in India. Let us brief you about what Starlink is and when it is expected to be rolled out in India.

Starlink, a satellite internet service owned by world's richest person Elon Musk's SpaceX, has started operations in Bangladesh, the Bangladesh interim government and the company announced on Tuesday. In a statement, Bangladesh's Special Assistant to the Chief Adviser, Faiz Ataiyeb Ahmad, wrote, "Starlink has officially launched in Bangladesh. They informed me about it by phone yesterday afternoon and confirmed it on their X handle this morning." The service is initially being launched with two packages-- Starlink Residence and Residence Lite. Let us brief you about what Starlink is and when it is expected to be rolled out in India.

High-speed satellite internet

Starlink is a satellite-based internet service that aims to provide high-speed broadband internet, even in rural and remote areas where traditional internet infrastructure is lacking. Starlink employs a constellation of thousands of satellites in the Earth's orbit to provide the service. Most Starlink plans offer unlimited data with download speed going up to 220 MBPS. Starlink is available in more than 100 countries and territories around the world and is currently awaiting regulatory approvals in several countries.

India launch

In India, Starlink does not have a confirmed launch date yet, but there have lately been major developments towards its rollout. Earlier this month, Starlink received a Letter of Intent from the Department of Telecommunications, and now requires some final approvals. The company has already partnered with Indian telecom giants Reliance Jio and Bharti Airtel to expand its reach. Musk is also set to visit India later in the year, which could help expedite the process.