Lenskart founder Peyush Bansal buys luxury house in Delhi worth crores, know price of Shark Tank judge's new buy

Shark Tank India judge and Lenskart co-founder Piyush Bansal acquires a lavish Delhi house worth crores.

DNA Web Team

Updated: Oct 06, 2023, 10:02 AM IST

Shark Tank India judge Peyush Bansal has made a grand addition to his assets, securing a lavish house in Delhi's upscale Neeti Bagh. The co-founder of Lenskart sealed the deal for this luxury property at a whopping Rs 18 crore on May 19, 2023, as reported by real estate data analytics firm CRE Matrix.

The property, spanning 469.7 square meters or 5056 square feet, boasts a total covered area of 939.4 square meters or 10,111.7 square feet, situated on a 680 square meter site. For this acquisition, Bansal paid a stamp duty of Rs 1.08 crore.

Bansal purchased the bungalow from Surinder Singh Atwal, covering the ground floor and basement, according to the documents. Despite his role as a Shark Tank India judge, Bansal has remained tight-lipped about the transaction. The remaining property's estimated value is approximately Rs 5.42 crore.

This noteworthy deal marks one of the significant property transactions in Delhi this year. Earlier in March, a bungalow in Delhi's prestigious Golf Links area, spanning 2,160 square yards, was acquired for Rs 160 crore in the name of Vasudha Rohatgi, the wife of former Attorney General of India, Mukul Rohatgi. In August, Renu Khullar, the director of Global Dent Aids, secured a bungalow in Delhi's affluent Nizamuddin East area, covering 873 square yards, for Rs 61.70 crore. Following Peyush Bansal's deal, no additional property transactions have been reported in Delhi.

