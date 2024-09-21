Twitter
Advertisement
Headlines

'Ongoing tension may turn into...': Bangladesh army appeals for peace amid violence in hilly regions

Billionaire Mark Cuban says he would buy X 'in a heartbeat', Elon Musk's cheeky response goes viral

Johnny Depp to receive Lifetime Achievement Award at Rome Film Festival

Khosla Ka Ghosla, My Name Is Khan actor Parvin Dabas admitted to ICU after road accident in Bandra

Meet Aamir's heroine, TV star who flopped in Bollywood, tried to die by suicide, hospital refused to treat her, now…

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
Viral video: Little girl's dance to Nepali song paired with enchanting expressions wins hearts online, WATCH

Viral video: Little girl's dance to Nepali song paired with enchanting expressions wins hearts online, WATCH

Johnny Depp to receive Lifetime Achievement Award at Rome Film Festival

Johnny Depp to receive Lifetime Achievement Award at Rome Film Festival

IND vs BAN, 1st Test Day 3: Rishabh Pant hits 50 after 634 days, bizarre gully cricket antics go viral, watch

IND vs BAN, 1st Test Day 3: Rishabh Pant hits 50 after 634 days, bizarre gully cricket antics go viral, watch

8 unique hybrid animals that humans have created

8 unique hybrid animals that humans have created

Seven Indian foods popular in America 

Seven Indian foods popular in America 

Here’s how much Bharti Singh, Krushna Abhishek, others charge per episode for Laughter Chefs

Here’s how much Bharti Singh, Krushna Abhishek, others charge per episode for Laughter Chefs

'धनिया स्टॉक से बाहर है...', Blinkit से मिनटों में डिलीवर हो रहा है iPhone 16, सोशल मीडिया पर आई मीम्स की बाढ़

'धनिया स्टॉक से बाहर है...', Blinkit से मिनटों में डिलीवर हो रहा है iPhone 16, सोशल मीडिया पर आई मीम्स की बाढ़

पेशावर में तालिबानी राजनयिकों ने की Pakistan की बेइज्जती, राष्ट्रगान पर खड़े होने से किया इनकार, देखें वायरल वीडियो

पेशावर में तालिबानी राजनयिकों ने की Pakistan की बेइज्जती, राष्ट्रगान पर खड़े होने से किया इनकार, देखें वायरल वीडियो

सड़क पर खड़ा हुआ था नगर निगम का टैंकर और अचानक कुछ ऐसा हुआ, डरा देगा पुणे का Viral Video

सड़क पर खड़ा हुआ था नगर निगम का टैंकर और अचानक कुछ ऐसा हुआ, डरा देगा पुणे का Viral Video

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
7 foods named after Indian cities

7 foods named after Indian cities

7 foods named after Indian city

7 foods named after Indian city

In pics: Kareena Kapoor kickstarts birthday celebrations in hot red off-shoulder gown, drops mesmerising photos

In pics: Kareena Kapoor kickstarts birthday celebrations in hot red off-shoulder gown, drops mesmerising photos

Congress President Kharge Slams & Opposes 'One Nation, One Election' Proposal, Calls It Impractical

Congress President Kharge Slams & Opposes 'One Nation, One Election' Proposal, Calls It Impractical

Why 'One Nation One Election' Is important? Ashwini Vaishnaw Explains After It Gets Cabinet Approval

Why 'One Nation One Election' Is important? Ashwini Vaishnaw Explains After It Gets Cabinet Approval

Jammu Kashmir Assembly Election 2024 Phase 1 Highlights: What Happened In First phase In J&K Polls?

Jammu Kashmir Assembly Election 2024 Phase 1 Highlights: What Happened In First phase In J&K Polls?

Meet Aamir's heroine, TV star who flopped in Bollywood, tried to die by suicide, hospital refused to treat her, now…

Meet Aamir's heroine, TV star who flopped in Bollywood, tried to die by suicide, hospital refused to treat her, now…

Meet only actress for whom Salman Khan broke his strict no kiss policy, not Aishwarya Rai, Madhuri Dixit, Katrina Kaif

Meet only actress for whom Salman Khan broke his strict no kiss policy, not Aishwarya Rai, Madhuri Dixit, Katrina Kaif

This Shah Rukh film was rejected by Kajol, Ajay Devgn, Aishwarya Rai, has now crossed Rs 100-crore mark upon re-release

This Shah Rukh film was rejected by Kajol, Ajay Devgn, Aishwarya Rai, has now crossed Rs 100-crore mark upon re-release

HomeBusiness

Business

Billionaire Mark Cuban says he would buy X 'in a heartbeat', Elon Musk's cheeky response goes viral

Mark Cuban expressed interest in buying X (formerly Twitter) prompting a light-hearted response from owner Elon Musk.

Latest News

Pravrajya Suruchi

Updated : Sep 21, 2024, 12:14 PM IST

Billionaire Mark Cuban says he would buy X 'in a heartbeat', Elon Musk's cheeky response goes viral
Elon Musk reacts to Mark Cuban’s wish to purchase X
FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

Billionaire entrepreneur Mark Cuban recently expressed his desire to buy X (formerly Twitter) in a conversation that caught the attention of its owner, Elon Musk. Cuban, who is well-known as a judge on the television show Shark Tank, stated that he would purchase the platform "in a heartbeat" if given the opportunity. Musk, who has an estimated net worth of $251 billion and acquired Twitter for $44 billion in 2022, responded to Cuban's remark with a laughing emoji, showing a light-hearted take on the situation.

Cuban, whose current net worth is approximately $5.7 billion, also mentioned that he would be interested in acquiring Rupert Murdoch’s Fox News if he had the financial means. However, he voiced doubts about the feasibility of such a deal, noting, "He wouldn’t sell it." When asked if he thought he could convince Musk to sell X, Cuban admitted, "I wish I could. There’s no reason for him to sell it." This exchange highlights the ongoing dynamics among some of the world's richest individuals and their aspirations in the media landscape.

In a recent interaction, Musk's response to Cuban’s desire to buy X came after Cuban had criticized him during an interview on The Daily Show. There, Cuban suggested that Musk might have manipulated X's algorithm, which led to a playful but pointed response from Musk in the form of an emoji insult. Despite their disagreements, Cuban acknowledged Musk's considerable influence, calling him "the most influential man in the world" due to his control over X.

The playful banter between these two billionaires reflects not just their business interests but also their roles in shaping media and technology today. With their massive wealth and influence, both Cuban and Musk continue to attract attention in discussions about the future of media platforms.

 

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Advertisement

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

Advertisement

POPULAR STORIES

Meet man, whose father's death encouraged him to quit IAS job, create multi-crore company, he is...

Meet man, whose father's death encouraged him to quit IAS job, create multi-crore company, he is...

Ed raids ex-IAS, Noida Authority CEO's house, Rs 1 crore cash, Rs 19 crore jewellery recovered

Ed raids ex-IAS, Noida Authority CEO's house, Rs 1 crore cash, Rs 19 crore jewellery recovered

'Towards reducing pollution..': Delhi govt approves replacement, induction of electric vehicles in 'Gramin Sewa'

'Towards reducing pollution..': Delhi govt approves replacement, induction of electric vehicles in 'Gramin Sewa'

IND vs BAN, 1st Test: Bumrah 4-fer helps dismiss Bangladesh for 149, India lead by 308 runs at stumps on Day 2

IND vs BAN, 1st Test: Bumrah 4-fer helps dismiss Bangladesh for 149, India lead by 308 runs at stumps on Day 2

This Bollywood superstar gave blockbusters as producer, charged Amrita Singh for phone calls on set; was Raj Kapoor's...

This Bollywood superstar gave blockbusters as producer, charged Amrita Singh for phone calls on set; was Raj Kapoor's...

MORE

MOST VIEWED

7 foods named after Indian cities

7 foods named after Indian cities

7 foods named after Indian city

7 foods named after Indian city

In pics: Kareena Kapoor kickstarts birthday celebrations in hot red off-shoulder gown, drops mesmerising photos

In pics: Kareena Kapoor kickstarts birthday celebrations in hot red off-shoulder gown, drops mesmerising photos

Meet Amitabh Bachchan's 'daughter-in-law' who quit Bollywood after 11 flop films, now works as...

Meet Amitabh Bachchan's 'daughter-in-law' who quit Bollywood after 11 flop films, now works as...

Meet actor who sold detergent to pay school fees, starved for several days; then became India's most...

Meet actor who sold detergent to pay school fees, starved for several days; then became India's most...

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion

DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion

DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society

DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society

DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi

DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

MORE
Advertisement