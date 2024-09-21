Billionaire Mark Cuban says he would buy X 'in a heartbeat', Elon Musk's cheeky response goes viral

Mark Cuban expressed interest in buying X (formerly Twitter) prompting a light-hearted response from owner Elon Musk.

Billionaire entrepreneur Mark Cuban recently expressed his desire to buy X (formerly Twitter) in a conversation that caught the attention of its owner, Elon Musk. Cuban, who is well-known as a judge on the television show Shark Tank, stated that he would purchase the platform "in a heartbeat" if given the opportunity. Musk, who has an estimated net worth of $251 billion and acquired Twitter for $44 billion in 2022, responded to Cuban's remark with a laughing emoji, showing a light-hearted take on the situation.

Cuban, whose current net worth is approximately $5.7 billion, also mentioned that he would be interested in acquiring Rupert Murdoch’s Fox News if he had the financial means. However, he voiced doubts about the feasibility of such a deal, noting, "He wouldn’t sell it." When asked if he thought he could convince Musk to sell X, Cuban admitted, "I wish I could. There’s no reason for him to sell it." This exchange highlights the ongoing dynamics among some of the world's richest individuals and their aspirations in the media landscape.

In a recent interaction, Musk's response to Cuban’s desire to buy X came after Cuban had criticized him during an interview on The Daily Show. There, Cuban suggested that Musk might have manipulated X's algorithm, which led to a playful but pointed response from Musk in the form of an emoji insult. Despite their disagreements, Cuban acknowledged Musk's considerable influence, calling him "the most influential man in the world" due to his control over X.

The playful banter between these two billionaires reflects not just their business interests but also their roles in shaping media and technology today. With their massive wealth and influence, both Cuban and Musk continue to attract attention in discussions about the future of media platforms.