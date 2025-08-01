Billionaire Harsh Goenka's BIG message to India after Donald Trump's 25 percent tariff: 'No need to...'

In response to US President Donald Trump's 25 per cent tariff on India, Billionaire Harsh Goenka shared a post on 'X', urging people not to panic.

In a detailed post on the social media platform, Harsh wrote, "No need to panic… knowing India Inc, we will do what we always do — adapt, innovate, and thrive."

Goenka highlighted that India should treat the tariff as an opportunity to ride the "China+1" shift and that it should actively pursue the trade partnerships with ASEAN nations and Europe."And knowing India Inc, we will do what we do best- find innovative workarounds, turn adversity into advantage, and bring some classic jugaad into play .And who knows, with some clever diplomacy, TACO (Tariff and Commerce Optimization) and not (Trump Always Chickens Out), might just become part of the next trade meal deal", the billionaire wrote.

He also emphasised that some of the key sectors, including software, pharma, infra & Towers, and tyres, will remain unaffected.

25 per cent tariff plus penalty

US President Donald Trump, on Wednesday, slapped a 25 percent tariff on Indian goods entering the States. In addition, he announced a penalty for India for trading with Russia. "Remember, while India is our friend, we have, over the years, done relatively little business with them because their Tariffs are far too high, among the highest in the World, and they have the most strenuous and obnoxious non-monetary Trade Barriers of any Country".

The US President cited India’s trade ties with Russia as a reason to impose a penalty on New Delhi. “Also, they have always bought a vast majority of their military equipment from Russia, and are Russia's largest buyer of ENERGY, along with China, at a time when everyone wants Russia to STOP THE KILLING IN UKRAINE - ALL THINGS NOT GOOD! INDIA WILL THEREFORE BE PAYING A TARIFF OF 25%, PLUS A PENALTY FOR THE ABOVE, STARTING ON AUGUST 1st. THANK YOU FOR YOUR ATTENTION TO THIS MATTER. MAGA!"