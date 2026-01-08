Billionaire Gautam Adani's Masterstroke: Adani Group ties with Brazil's aerospace giant Embraer to manufacture..., set to invest...

JEE Main 2026 City Intimation Slip released by NTA at jeemain.nta.nic.in; get direct LINK to check here
BUSINESS
Billionaire Gautam Adani's Adani Group has partnered with Brazilian aerospace giant Embraer. Formal announcement soon at the Hyderabad Air Show. Embraer is eyeing "huge opportunities" in the Indian aviation sector.
Billionaire Gautam Adani's Adani Group has partnered with Brazilian aerospace giant Embraer to manufacture regional jets in India, with formal announcement soon at the Hyderabad Air Show. Embraer's regional jets operates on short- to medium-haul routes and has seating capacity ranges from 70 to 146 passengers. This makes India, one of the nation among select group of nations that have a final assembly line (FAL) for commercial fixed-wing aircraft.
Adani Aerospace signed an MoU with Embraer in Brazil for the FAL (final assembly line), a boost to PM Modi's 'make in India' in aviation sector. However, details of investment and operational timeline is not revealed much.
India is the world’s fastest-growing aviation market with over 1,800 planes on order from airlines, including Air India group, IndiGo and Akasa, govt has been keen that global aerospace majors set up final assembly lines (FALs) for commercial aircraft in India.
Embraer, which inaugurated its Delhi office in October 17, 2025, is eyeing "huge opportunities" in the Indian aviation market. As per reports, Embraer already operates nearly 50 aircraft of 11 types in India across commercial, defence, and business aviation sectors, the report said. Raul Villaron, Embraer senior vice president, said India will need 500 aircraft with 80 to 146 seats in the next 20 years.