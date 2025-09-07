Gautam Adani's BIG move, plans to invest over Rs 5 lakh crore in THIS sector by 2032

In an investor presentation, Adani Power laid out its investment plan which is segmented across several subsidiaries. The move aligns with India's projected growth as one of the fastest growing electricity markets in the world. Read on for more details on this.

Billionaire Gautam Adani-led conglomerate Adani Group is planning to invest around USD 60 billion (approximately Rs 5.29 lakh crore) in the power sector by the financial year (FY) 2032. The massive investment will be especially focused on renewables, energy generation, and transmission/distribution. In an investor presentation, Adani Power laid out its investment plan which is segmented across several subsidiaries. The move aligns with India's projected growth as one of the fastest growing electricity markets in the world.

What is the Adani Group's investment strategy?

Under the strategy, Adani Green Energy (AGEL) plans to invest USD 21 billion by FY30 to ramp up renewable energy capacity from 14.2 GW as of FY25 to 50 GW. AGEL specialises in developing, operating, and maintaining large-scale solar and wind farm projects. Adani Power eyes an investment of USD 22 billion by FY32 to increase its capacity from 17.6 GW in FY25 to 41.9 GW. Meanwhile, Adani Energy Solutions (AESL) will invest USD 17 billion in building transmission and distribution capabilities.

How is India's energy sector growing?

India's overall installed capacity is expected to grow at a CAGR (compound annual growth rate) of 11 percent to climb from 475 GW in FY25 to 1,000 GW by FY32. The projected growth rate will create investment opportunities valued above of USD 500 billion. India currently holds the fourth spot globally in terms of renewable energy, with installed capacity of 172 GW, which is slated to reach 571 GW by FY32. Thermal capacity, on the other hand, is touted to jump from 247 GW in FY25 to 309 GW by FY32. Adani Power is notably the largest private-sector thermal power producer in India with capacities spread across several states including Gujarat, Maharashtra, Karnataka, Rajasthan, Chhattisgarh, Madhya Pradesh, Jharkhand, and Tamil Nadu.