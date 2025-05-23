Billionaire industrialist Gautam Adani-led Adani Group has announced a major investment of Rs 50,000 crore across states in the Northeast region over the next decade, the 62-year-old chairman of the conglomerate announced at the Rising Northeast Investors Summit in Delhi on Friday.

Billionaire industrialist Gautam Adani-led Adani Group has announced a major investment of Rs 50,000 crore across states in the Northeast over the next decade, the 62-year-old chairman of the conglomerate announced at the Rising Northeast Investors Summit in Delhi on Friday. "Over the past decade, in the hills and valleys of the Northeast, a new chapter in India's growth story is unfolding. A story rooted in diversity, resilience, and untapped potential. This region is now a source of our cultural pride, economic promise, and strategic direction," Adani said at the key event.

He stated the focus of the investment will span sectors including energy, construction, digital infrastructure, logistics, and skills training, among others. "But more than infrastructure, we will invest in people. Every initiative will prioritise local jobs, local entrepreneurship, and community engagement," Adani said.

He further hailed Prime Minster Narendra Modi for promoting growth and development in the Northeast. "Hon'ble Prime Minister, when you said 'Act East, Act Fast, Act First', you gave the Northeast its wake-up call. Sixty-five personal visits, 6.2 lakh crore of investments since 2014 (when PM Modi first came in power), doubling the road network to 16,000 km, doubling the number of airports to 18 -- this is not just a policy. It is your hallmark of big thinking, your belief systems, your convictions in a 'Sabka Saath, Saka Vikas'."

Friday's announcement comes just months after the Adani Group pledged an investment of Rs 50,000 crore in Assam, with focus on projects such as airports, aero cities, and roads.