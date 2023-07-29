Headlines

Double iSmart: Sanjay Dutt's first look as 'Big Bull' in Ram Pothineni, Puri Jagannadh film impresses fans

Billionaire Anil Agarwal eyes made-in-India chip in 2.5 years, US giant makes $400 million move

Eye flu: How to identify which kind of conjunctivitis you have? Know types and treatment

Sana Makbul opens up on battling autoimmune hepatitis: 'Lost work, woke up with puffy face, gained weight...'

Opposition's INDIA alliance MPs to visit violence-hit Manipur today

AI in news business: Essel Group CTO analyses threats and possibilities | Digipub World 2023

DNA: What does the US Know About UFOs and Aliens?

Health benefits of garlic

AI imagines Honey Singh, Badshah, MC Stan, other rappers as Indian monks

Heart health: 7 spices that control cholesterol

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

Streaming This Week: Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan, Tiku Weds Sheru, Kafas, latest OTT titles to binge-watch

Viral Photos of the Day: Kiara Advani-Kartik Aaryan promotes Satyaprem Ki Katha, Sunny Leone poses with family

Viral Photos of the Day: Arjun Kapoor celebrates birthday with paps, Huma Qureshi raises fashion bar high

DNA test of Pakistan's university

Sana Makbul opens up on battling autoimmune hepatitis: 'Lost work, woke up with puffy face, gained weight...'

Munmun Dutta pens heartfelt note of gratitude as Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah completes 15 years

Business

Billionaire Anil Agarwal eyes made-in-India chip in 2.5 years, US giant makes $400 million move

Undeterred by Taiwan's Foxconn pulling out of his group's USD 20 billion semiconductor-making venture, mining baron Anil Agarwal said the first phase of Vedanta's chip-making project will be ready in two-and-a-half years.

Latest News

PTI

Updated: Jul 29, 2023, 10:27 AM IST

US chipmaker Advanced Micro Devices (AM) on Friday announced a USD 400 million investment in India over the next five years and said it will build its largest design centre in Bengaluru. AMD chief technology officer Mark Papermaster made the announcement at the annual semiconductor conference in the presence of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Undeterred by Taiwan's Foxconn pulling out of his group's USD 20 billion semiconductor-making venture, mining baron Anil Agarwal said the first phase of Vedanta's chip-making project will be ready in two-and-a-half years. Hon Hai Technology Group, also known as Foxconn, earlier this month pulled out of the chipmaking joint venture with Vedanta, and said it intends to apply for incentives under the government's semiconductor production plan.

Vedanta Ltd has lined up partners and will begin a foray into chip-making this year. Speaking at the conference, Foxconn chairman Young Liu said the ecosystem for semiconductors in India is for the "very brave". "The ecosystem for chips in India is for the very brave. Every experience only positions companies stronger going forward," he said, without making any direct comment on the Vedanta joint venture.

India is luring prospective chipmakers into the country to reduce reliance on expensive imports and dependence on Taiwan and China. The government has offered USD 10 billion of fiscal incentives for units setting up chip-making factories in the country. Also known as semis or chips, semiconductors can be found in thousands of products, such as computers, smartphones, appliances, gaming hardware, medical equipment and cars.

India's chip market is set to reach about USD 64 billion in 2026, triple what it was in 2019, according to Counterpoint Research. AMD said it will open its new 5,00,000 square foot design centre campus in Bengaluru by the end of this year and create 3,000 new engineering roles within five years. This campus will increase AMD's office footprint in India to 10 locations. The Santa Clara, California-based firm already employs more than 6,500 persons in India.

"Our India teams will continue to play a pivotal role in delivering the high-performance and adaptive solutions that support AMD customers worldwide," Papermaster said. Agarwal said that the first phase of his group's semiconductor project will involve USD 5 billion investment and will be ready with a Made-in-India chip in 2.5 years. Vedanta Ltd is talking to three companies to rope them in as technology partners for its mega plans entailing foundry, chip manufacturing, packaging and design.

"In 2.5 years, we will give you Vedanta made-in-India chips," he said. "Vedanta has a good cash flow, we will make a capital allocation in Vedanta, and there is a queue of people to give us equity and debt...But we want the tie-ups to be in place first, and have an ecosystem," he said.
Agarwal said the group is 100 percent committed to producing semiconductors and display glass in India.

Vedanta and Foxconn had formed a 63-37 joint venture to make semiconductor chips and display manufacturing. At the conference, Foxconn's Liu said Taiwan will be the "most trusted and reliable partner" for India. "Prime Minister Narendra Modi once mentioned to me that IT stands for India and Taiwan. Honourable Prime Minister, Taiwan is and will be, your most trusted and reliable partner. Let's do this together!" he said.

Liu also spoke about Taiwan's "buffalo spirit", and how the same can be applied to India for semiconductor development. "India has said its government has a high say-do ratio. This kind of trust is important because India's semiconductor development is just starting." He added that several people with varying expertise need to work, and overcome challenges together.Foxconn earlier said it has been actively reviewing the landscape for optimal partners after withdrawing from the semiconductor joint-venture project with Vedanta.

Weather update: IMD issues red, yellow alerts till July 29 in Delhi-NCR, Maharashtra, Telangana, check forecast

Good news for Mukesh Ambani, Nita Ambani, Anil Ambani, Tina Ambani, others; details inside

Manipur violence: Why Opposition-led INDIA alliance MPs donned black clothes in Parliament session

RARKPK Twitter review: Viewers call Ranveer 'scene-stealer', Alia 'breathtakingly beautiful' in 'perfect family film'

IAF AFCAT 02/2023: Indian Air Force has announced exams dates, admit card to be out on this date

Streaming This Week: Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan, Tiku Weds Sheru, Kafas, latest OTT titles to binge-watch

Viral Photos of the Day: Kiara Advani-Kartik Aaryan promotes Satyaprem Ki Katha, Sunny Leone poses with family

Viral Photos of the Day: Arjun Kapoor celebrates birthday with paps, Huma Qureshi raises fashion bar high

In pics: 5 times Nysa Devgn raised the temperature with her glam looks in Indian attire

In pics: Suhana Khan mesmerises netizens in white bodycon, actress latest photos go viral

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

DNA Exclusive: Will Nitish Kumar’s latest flip-flop hurt BJP’s 2024 poll prospects?

