Malaysian billionaire Ananda Krishnan who is a telecom and media tycoon, passed away at 86.

Ananda Krishnan, the billionaire tycoon known for building one of Malaysia's largest business empires, passed away peacefully today at the age of 86. His private investment company, Usaha Tegas Sdn Bhd, confirmed the news, requesting privacy for the family during their time of mourning.

Ananda, often called AK, made an indelible mark on Malaysia’s corporate world. His business interests spanned across telecommunications, media, and oil and gas. He was behind major companies like Maxis Bhd, Astro Malaysia Holdings Bhd, and Bumi Armada Bhd. These ventures brought him immense success, particularly during the 1980s and 1990s. Forbes recently ranked him as Malaysia's sixth-richest man, with an estimated net worth of USD 5.1 billion (about Rs 41500 crore).

Despite his towering achievements, Ananda was known for his low profile and private lifestyle. He divided his time between Malaysia and France, where he lived with his wife.

Ananda’s family life was equally unique. His only son, Ven Ajahn Siripanyo, became a Buddhist monk in Thailand and made headlines when he gave up his claim to a $5 billion inheritance at just 18 to dedicate his life to monasticism. His two daughters, meanwhile, chose not to take part in the family businesses.

Apart from his corporate accomplishments, Ananda was deeply involved in philanthropy. His charitable initiatives positively impacted many lives in Malaysia and beyond. He was also a devout Buddhist, a value that seemed to guide both his professional and personal life.

Ananda Krishnan’s legacy as a businessman and philanthropist will remain significant to Malaysia. His contributions to nation-building and the corporate sector have left an enduring impact.

