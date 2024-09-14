Bill Gates reveals secret behind Microsoft's success, says 'wanted a personal computer...'

Bill Gates, now the 6th richest person with a $160 billion net worth, reflects on his journey from Harvard dropout to Microsoft co-founder.

Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates is one of the many successful tech personalities who chose to leave college to pursue their entrepreneurial dreams. Joining Gates in this group of college dropouts who built tech empires are notable figures like Apple’s Steve Jobs, Meta’s Mark Zuckerberg, and Elon Musk, known for Tesla and SpaceX.

As of now, Gates is the 6th richest person in the world, with a net worth of $160 billion, according to the Bloomberg Billionaires Index. His immense wealth is the result of his deep commitment to software and his vision of making computing accessible to everyone. Gates once shared in an interview with CNBC Make It that his goal was to have “a personal computer on every desk and in every home,” a vision that drove his early work at Microsoft.

When Gates left Harvard University, he did not foresee becoming a billionaire. His focus was squarely on creating a great product rather than on money or fame. Alongside his friend Paul Allen, Gates began working on making computers user-friendly and available to the general public in the mid-1970s. At that time, this idea was considered far-fetched, and Gates and Allen were often seen as just enthusiastic hobbyists.

Gates was intensely dedicated to Microsoft, saying, “It was all Microsoft, all the time in my 20s,” and he didn’t believe in taking weekends or vacations. Today, Microsoft is valued at around $3 trillion.

While Gates initially defined success by Microsoft’s growth, his perspective has shifted over time. As one of the world’s wealthiest individuals, he now questions, “Am I adding net value to the world?” This reflects his evolving approach to success and impact.

