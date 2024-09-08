Twitter
Business

Bill Gates reveals biggest burden being passed on to his children, claims it is...

Bill Gates expresses concern about the spread of misinformation and its impact on future generations.

Latest News

Pravrajya Suruchi

Updated : Sep 08, 2024, 02:25 PM IST

Bill Gates reveals biggest burden being passed on to his children, claims it is...
Bill Gates and his daughter Phoebe
Bill Gates take on his daughter's online harassment: Billionaire Bill Gates is concerned about several global challenges, including eradicating polio, improving water sanitation, and advancing agricultural development. However, one issue that particularly worries him is the spread of misinformation, which he believes is a problem being passed on to younger generations.

In a conversation with CNBC Make It, Gates, whose net worth is estimated at $158 billion according to the Bloomberg Billionaires Index, admitted that he had been naive in thinking that making information widely available would naturally lead people to seek out accurate facts. Gates highlighted that, unfortunately, this hasn't always been the case.

Misinformation isn't just a problem for society; it has personally affected Gates and his family. His daughter Phoebe has faced online harassment, which brought the issue into sharper focus for him. Gates, who has three children, shared how hearing his daughter talk about the online harassment she and her friends have faced made him realize the severity of the problem in a more personal way.

Phoebe Gates has also spoken out about misconceptions surrounding her family and her relationships, particularly regarding internet memes. These memes, which are images or videos spread online often with humorous intent, sometimes perpetuate false information or stereotypes.

Gates understands why people might gravitate toward platforms that reinforce their beliefs, a phenomenon known as confirmation bias. He explained that while people generally seek accurate information in contexts like medical advice, they also tend to embrace content that aligns with their views, even if it's exaggerated or incorrect. Gates acknowledged that he himself sometimes enjoys reading critiques of politicians he doesn't like, even if those critiques are exaggerated.

Gates believes that free speech is important, but he also thinks there should be boundaries, especially when it comes to inciting violence or spreading harmful misinformation, like discouraging people from getting vaccinated. He questioned where those boundaries should be set and how they should be enforced, especially given the vast amount of online activity. Gates also mentioned the potential role of artificial intelligence (AI) in detecting and countering misinformation.

This isn't the first time Gates has discussed using technology to combat misinformation and deepfakes—realistic but fake images and videos. In a July blog post on his website, GatesNotes, he described the fight against fakery as a cyclical process, with constant advancements and countermeasures.

Gates' views on regulating online content differ from those of Elon Musk, the CEO of Tesla and owner of X (formerly Twitter). Musk is a staunch advocate of free speech and has opposed censorship on his platform, even clashing with lawmakers in Brazil over their decision to ban X, citing the spread of hate speech and fake news.

The debate over misinformation isn't the only area where Gates and Musk have clashed. In July, Musk reportedly threatened Gates over a bearish position on Tesla stock. Additionally, Musk has criticized Gates' understanding of artificial intelligence, claiming it's limited.

While Gates and Musk may have differing views on free speech and AI, both are influential figures in shaping the future of technology and its impact on society.

 

