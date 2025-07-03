Bill Gates names three jobs AI won't replace but gives a shocker, 'Over the next decade humans...', says this about its scope

Amid the ongoing debate around AI and its scope, Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates made a shocking statement regarding AI replacing human skills in the future. Even as it is believed that AI will outperform humans in many areas, he lists three key areas where it has limitations.

The debate around artificial intelligence is ongoing and while the major tech heads talk about its scope and pervasiveness, it is increasingly becoming part of our everyday life. From a small search to executing big projects, the dependence on AI is ever increasing. The potential of AI pervades sectors like education, medicine, manufacturing, finance, and more. In such a scenario, Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates has extensively talked about the scope of AI and emerging AI tools and technologies. In a recent interview he talked about how the technological shift could affect employment globally.

Gates' shocking revelation about AI

Gates appeared on a recent episode of The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon, where he addressed the scope and speed of AI’s development. While speaking, he gave a shocking statement, “Over the next decade…humans won’t be needed for most things.” Gates called the change brought by the new AI-powered tools a “profound and even a little bit scary” and predicted a future where intelligence and expert-level knowledge would be free, commonplace and provided at a machine pace.

How AI would outpace crucial fields?

Gates was of the opinion that AI will soon go beyond human levels in crucial areas like healthcare and education. “Great medical advice, great tutoring—those will become free, commonplace,” he said in the interview with Jimmy Fallon. According to him, this scenario will most likely lessen the need for highly skilled professionals, making expert-level services widely available.

In earlier interviews with Harvard University’s Arthur Brooks, Gates highlighted that AI’s effect would surpass productivity. He said that AI would make an outstanding impact on climate solutions, public health, and personalized learning. Gates also said, “It’s happening very quickly, and there is no upper bound,” while he talked about AI’s growing advancement and capabilities.

As it is widely believed that AI would disrupt many areas, Gates names three areas that are most likely to be automated completely. These are software programming, energy systems, and biological sciences. He says that in these areas AI has limitations as they involve complexity and nuance of human judgment and decision-making. He observed, “Even in 100 years, AI won’t replace the creative act of programming.”