Facebook (Meta) is the world's largest social media company. Its parent company, Meta Platforms, also owns WhatsApp and Instagram.

Microsoft is one of the most valuable companies in the world. Its market cap is USD 3.42 trillion, which is more than the GDP of many countries. Bill Gates co-founded Microsoft along with his friends in 1975, hoping to capitalise on the spread of personal computers. The tech giant took a long time of 44 years to reach the value of USD 1 trillion in 2019. But today, it is the most valuable firm in the world.



However, Mark Zuckerberg's Facebook, one of the world's top companies by market cap, achieved this feat in 17 years in 2021. Facebook changed its name to Meta in 2021 to shift the company's focus to the metaverse. Currently, the market cap of the company stands at USD 1.63 trillion. It is the 6th most valuable firm in the world today. Meta (Facebook) was founded in 2004 by Zuckerberg and became a trillion-dollar company in 2021.

Facebook is the world's largest social media company. Its parent company, Meta Platforms, also owns WhatsApp and Instagram. Ahead of Meta Platforms in mcap are Microsoft, Apple, Nvidia, Amazon, Google's parent company Alphabet and Saudi Aramco.

Mark Zuckerberg's net worth

Mark Zuckerberg, the Meta CEO, is currently the second richest person in the world. He has a real-time net worth of USD 223.6 billion as per Forbes. He took Facebook public in 2012 and now owns about 13 per cent of the company's stock.

READ | Anil Ambani's company aims BIG, targets Rs 3000 crore defence exports in...